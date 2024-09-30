Yung Miami Implicated In Latest Lawsuit Slapped On Diddy

Per HipHopDX:

Many people have been looking at Yung Miami following Diddy’s indictment due to her recent relationship with the disgraced mogul and wondering if she had any involvement in the alleged “freak-offs.” A new lawsuit implicates her in one of those alleged romps.Allegedly, Yung Miami, aka Shawty Wop, and her former boo, Sean “Diddy” Combs, were acting bad together. Spotted on HipHopDX via USA Today , new documents obtained by the latter filed to the New York State Supreme Court disclose a new lawsuit from Jane Doe with some serious accusations. The unnamed movie claims that she was subject to abuse at the hands of Diddy from 2020 through July of this year, which would mean the alleged incidents would have happened while his legal troubles were happening, even after federal agents raided his homes. The documents also alleged that Yung Miami “harassed” the woman after she discovered she was pregnant.

Among the many allegations, Doe says Diddy (real name Sean Combs) forced her to have non-consensual sex, drugged her with substances like ketamine, recorded their encounters without her consent and manipulated her with threats and financial control. The lawsuit also details incidents where Doe blacked out after being given drugs or alcohol, waking up with injuries and no memory of the events.

Combs allegedly tracked her movements, monitored her communications, and used intimidation to dominate her actions and limit her independence. She says she complied with his behavior out of fear of what he would do if she said no.

As for the City Girls rapper’s involvement, Doe says that after she discovered she was pregnant, Miami “harassed” her with countless phone calls telling her to get an abortion. She says she later suffered a miscarriage, however, and hasn’t spoken to Combs or anyone around him since.

Yung Miami Has Denied Any Involvement