Young Thug & Crew Hit With RICO Charges, Twitter Investigating

On Monday *May 10), Atlanta rapper Young Thug was among 28 individuals who were arrested and hit with RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) conspiracy charges. Everyone was indicted by a grand jury and stands accused of being part of a street gang, with fellow rapper Gunna among those charged.

Thugger got pinched in his own crib.

Reports the New York Times:

Mr. Williams has reshaped the rap world throughout his decade-plus career and inspired a host of emulators as he earned three No. 1 albums on the Billboard chart and collaborated with stars across the rap world and beyond. His arrest comes as District Attorney Fani Willis of Fulton County — a Democrat best known for investigating whether former President Donald J. Trump and his allies committed election fraud in Georgia — has vowed to crack down on street gangs in Atlanta, a city reeling from violent crime.

The arrest of Mr. Williams at his house in the well-heeled Buckhead neighborhood was confirmed on Monday night by Jeff DiSantis, a spokesman for Ms. Willis’s office, who said that several other people named in the indictment were also arrested.

The 56 count indictment accuses Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, of being the founder of Young Slime Life, which the DA contends is a criminal street gang that was founded in Atlanta in 2012, and is also allegedly affiliated with the Bloods. From the charges, it seems that Thugger’s YSL Records label is merely a shell company for a criminal activity, that also happened to be a music industry success story.

Twitter is clearly having a field day with the revelations as we await more details about what exactly Thugger and his crew have been accused of. Also worth mention is that when the DA brings down RICO charges on you, which have been used to take down organized crime, it means they have goods on you.

Thuger’s attorney is already vehemently deny the charges.

Per WSB-TV, Thug is due in court on Tuesday, May 10, at 11:30 am.

Check out some of the more poignant reactions helow.

This story is developing.

