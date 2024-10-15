Young Dro Threatens To Slap Kelly KDubb While Sharing Sobriety Journey On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Young Dro & Kelly KDubb Had Words On The Breakfast Club
Young Dro went viral earlier this week after a clip of his surfaced online and almost led to a violent and unnecessary altercation with a friend. During his interview alongside T.I. on The Breakfast Club, Young Dro threatened to lay hands on comedian Kelly KDubb for laughing in the background as he shared his sobriety journey. T.I. and Young Dro were guests on The Breakfast Club in an episode that aired Monday (October 14) and early on in the conservation, Dro shared some details on where he’s been after slowing down his active mixtape run. With Dro sharing that he suffered a drug overdose, you can hear Kelly KDubb in the back giggling in the background, which caused others in the room to also snicker. Dro gamely tried to continue his story and even shared that his daughter battled drug addiction, which caused KDubb to laugh again but at this point, Dro had enough. “Ay you finna get slapped, I mean we cool, but I’ll slap the sh*t out of you,” Dro says to KDubb, who didn’t back down and looked to be ready for action. But before things went incredibly left, T.I. showed exemplary leadership skills and got his crew to settle down and the air was cleared. Later in the chat, Dro apologized to KDubb, The Breakfast Club, and all involved, proving that he truly is a changed man despite very much being from Bankhead as he reminded his friend. Dro went on to share that he is currently approaching four years of sobriety and seems to be focused on staying on that path. Despite cooler heads prevailing, some fans online felt that Kelly KDubb’s open disrespect of Young Dro was out of bounds and had some thoughts to share on X. We’ve got those reactions below. — Photo: Getty
