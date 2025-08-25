Listen Live
YFN Lucci’s Welcome Home Concert Made His Comeback That Much Sweeter

Published on August 25, 2025

YFN LUCCI & Friends Welcome Home Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Atlanta lit up over the weekend as YFN Lucci made a return to the stage with a sold-out “Welcome Home” concert at State Farm Arena.

After being released earlier this year following nearly four years behind bars, stemming from a 2021 case, Lucci wasted no time reclaiming his place in the rap game, and he did it with flair. The event was a full-blown celebration, packed with high-energy performances and surprise guests. Lucci brought out an all-star lineup including Rick Ross, Quavo, Latto, Trey Songz, and Lil Boosie, turning the night into a who’s who of Hip-Hop royalty.

The crowd went wild as each artist hit the stage, showcasing the deep respect and support Lucci still commands in the industry.

One of the night’s standout moments came when Lucci brought up rising Atlanta talent Bunna B to perform her breakout track “Bunna Summa.” Just as the audience was going crazy to the summer anthem, Bunna shocked the crowd by bringing out her bestie, YK Niece, adding an unexpected and heartfelt twist to the performance.

Since his return, Lucci has been on a mission musically. He dropped “Jan. 31st (My Truth)” as his first post-release anthem, a raw and emotional track that quickly caught fire in the streets and online. He’s kept the momentum going with a steady stream of music that’s proving he hasn’t lost a step. With his city behind him, and new music on the way, YFN Lucci’s return is more than just a comeback, it’s a reminder that Atlanta’s rap scene still has room for its hometown hero.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during YFN Lucci and Friends Welcome Home concert at State Farm Arena on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

