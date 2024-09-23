12 Songs You Didn't Know Jermaine Dupri Produced
Y’all Know What This Is: 12 Songs You Didn’t Know Jermaine Dupri Produced
Check out the songs you may not have known he produced below:
1. Nelly – "Grillz"
Hard to forget this classic. JD’s classic tag, “y’all know what this is.. So, So Def,” briefly introduces the track.
2. UGK – "Money, Hoes, And Power
Well, JD is actually on this record. Not many can say they have a record with UGK.
3. MC Lyte ft. Xscape – "Keep On Keepin' On"
The beat rides like a JD record.
4. Aaliyah – "I Gotcha Back"
Finally, fans have Aaliyah’s discography at their fingertips. Jermaine Dupri is a part of her classic catalogue.
5. Alicia Keys – "Girlfriend"
A deep cut from Alicia Keys and Jermaine Dupri ladies and gentlemen.
6. Ma$e ft. 112, Jay Z & Lil Cease – "Cheat On You"
Another beat that just rides like no other.
7. TLC – "My Life"
Of course he was a part of TLC’s career. He had a chokehold on the 90’s.
8. Ludacris ft. Pastor Troy – "Get Off Me"
A staple Atlanta beat that makes you want to Bankhead bounce.
9. Tamia – "Still"
He produced and co-wrote this song for Tamia.
10. The Isley Brothers – "Gotta Be With You"
Jermaine Dupri and The Isley Brothers is such a treat. Real baby making music.
11. Cam'Ron – "Rockin and Rollin"
An early record for Cam’Ron off his debut album Confessions of Fire. Jermaine Dupri’s infectious beat was the perfect touch to a fun record from the Harlem rapper..
12. Dem Franchize Boyz – "I Think They Like Me"
His tag and sound is written all over this, and he even has his own verse. It was a huge record in the early 2000’s, but many people don’t think of Jermaine Dupri when they think of Dem Franchize Boyz, and we’re here to remind you of how iconic he is.
