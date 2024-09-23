Listen Live
12 Songs You Didn't Know Jermaine Dupri Produced

Y’all Know What This Is: 12 Songs You Didn’t Know Jermaine Dupri Produced

September 23, 2024

Happy Birthday, Jermaine Dupri! The Hall of Fame songwriter, producer and artist is 52 years old today. Dupri has written from some of the biggest acts in the business like Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and Usher.  His resume is so extensive that most people don’t know he wrote some of the songs included in the list below.
Jermaine Dupri, affectionately known as JD, discovered a young Kris Kross at an Atlanta mall in 1991, which simultaneously launched his own career. He dominated the 90’s at just 19 years old, but he had been performing since the age of 12 as a background dancer for the group Whodini. Fast forward to decades later, JD is still at the pulse of R&B and hip hop music lending his ear to young artists such as Ari Lennox, Lehla Sami and DVSN. The all-around talent has his own hit records like Atlanta’s theme song, “Welcome to Atlanta.” He has also blessed many careers over the years, adding to the success of some of your favorite artists. It is his hustle and innate musical gifts that keep Dupri at the head of the game. He continues to evolve as music changes, and he’s always a few steps ahead of the beat. Lately, he’s focused his energy on bringing the Best of R&B to Atlanta’s Wofl Creek Amphitheater with the So So R&B Experience happening on Oct. 12. The lineup boasts performances by Muni Long, DVSN, Eric Bellinger, JD himself and more surprise guests. Today, we give JD his flowers for being an undeniable talent in this business for over 40 years. Here are some of the hits you may not have known Jermaine Dupri produced as we celebrate the entertainer’s 52nd birthday.

Check out the songs you may not have known he produced below:

1. Nelly – "Grillz"

Hard to forget this classic. JD’s classic tag, “y’all know what this is.. So, So Def,” briefly introduces the track.

2. UGK – "Money, Hoes, And Power

Well, JD is actually on this record. Not many can say they have a record with UGK. 

3. MC Lyte ft. Xscape – "Keep On Keepin' On"

The beat rides like a JD record. 

4. Aaliyah – "I Gotcha Back"

Finally, fans have Aaliyah’s discography at their fingertips. Jermaine Dupri is a part of her classic catalogue. 

5. Alicia Keys – "Girlfriend"

A deep cut from Alicia Keys and Jermaine Dupri ladies and gentlemen. 

6. Ma$e ft. 112, Jay Z & Lil Cease – "Cheat On You"

Another beat that just rides like no other. 

7. TLC – "My Life"

Of course he was a part of TLC’s career. He had a chokehold on the 90’s. 

8. Ludacris ft. Pastor Troy – "Get Off Me"

A staple Atlanta beat that makes you want to Bankhead bounce. 

9. Tamia – "Still"

He produced and co-wrote this song for Tamia. 

10. The Isley Brothers – "Gotta Be With You"

Jermaine Dupri and The Isley Brothers is such a treat. Real baby making music. 

11. Cam'Ron – "Rockin and Rollin"

An early record for Cam’Ron off his debut album Confessions of Fire. Jermaine Dupri’s infectious beat was the perfect touch to a fun record from the Harlem rapper.. 

12. Dem Franchize Boyz – "I Think They Like Me"

His tag and sound is written all over this, and he even has his own verse. It was a huge record in the early 2000’s, but many people don’t think of Jermaine Dupri when they think of Dem Franchize Boyz, and we’re here to remind you of how iconic he is. 

Y’all Know What This Is: 12 Songs You Didn’t Know Jermaine Dupri Produced was originally published on globalgrind.com

