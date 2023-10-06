97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was back on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and kept things all the way real about his relationship, or lack thereof, with Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. Apparently, Lynch wasn’t inviting Carroll to any proverbial or real-life cookouts, and as far as he was concerned, he and Wilson were just co-workers who didn’t really vibe like that off-field.

“I wouldn’t be the right person to speak on their relationship because I didn’t f-ck with them,” Lynch told Sharpe. “I didn’t f-ck with Pete, and then, I mean, Russ was just a quarterback for me.”

Lynch still wasn’t quite as dismissive of Wilson as he was of Carroll, and, apparently, that was intentional because he didn’t want to come off petty.

From ESPN:

“I’ll take Russ and I’ll put him at quarterback and I’ll rock with him because I’ve done that,” he said. But, according to Lynch, anything he says might be taken with malice because of the fallout from the goal-line interception Wilson threw in Super Bowl XLIX that led to the Seahawks’ 28-24 defeat to the New England Patriots and contributed to Wilson’s eventual departure for the Denver Broncos. In terms of a relationship, Lynch said, he and Wilson didn’t have one off the field. “Can’t pick up the phone or call old boy or nothing,” Lynch said.

Of course, that didn’t stop the fine folks on X from saying what Lynch was unwilling to.

Here are some of the best reactions in the gallery.

X Reacts To Marshawn Lynch Saying He “Didn’t F*ck With” Pete Carroll & Russell Wilson was originally published on hiphopwired.com