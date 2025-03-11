‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ Live On Netflix Body Slams Madison Square Garden [Photos]

'WWE Monday Night Raw' On Netflix Rocks MSG [Photos]
Jey Uso Kicked Off The Night With A Big WinThe night of epic live sports entertainment started with a match between Jay Uso, who is currently riding tremendous momentum as he becomes one of the premiere talents in the WWE. After defeating Grayson Waller, his celebration was cut short by a surprise attack from current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, setting up a massive opportunity for Uso to get some payback, and become the next World Heavyweight Champ.
Andrew Schulz Insults Jake PaulFollowing that action, Jake Paul made an appearance. He got into it with comedian Andrew Schulz. The two exchanged words before things got physical, with Paul yanking the one-half of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, who also happens to have a Netflix comedy special, Andrew Schulz: Life, out right now over the barricade after he Schulz told the MSG audience he was there to see everyone but Paul that night. AJ Styles saved Schulz, and the two joined forces to make fun of Paul.
A Masked Man Helps The New Day Outlast The LWOFresh on the heel tip, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (The New Day), got a win in The Garden over Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee (LWO) in their tornado tag-team match, thanks to some help from a masked assailant.
Cody Rhodes Had Words For John Cena & Travis ScottFresh off his beatdown at Elimination Chamber at the hands of John Cena, who shocked the wrestling world by turning heel, a bruised, but still defiant Cody Rhodes had plenty to say about his former hero, and his sidekick, rapper Travis Scott who legitimately hurt the WWE’s Undisputed Champion when he struck him in the face while he was still down after being kicked in the nuts. Rhodes set the stage for his upcoming title showdown at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19th and 20th.
Rhea Ripley Has Beef With Bianca BelairBinaca Belair and new Women’s Champion ISO Sky met in the ring to build hype for their WrestleMania 41 showdown during an interview in the ring. The segment was interrupted by former Women’s Champion Rhea Rhipley, who came to the ring demanding answers from Bianca Belair, who was ringside during her match with Sky, and blaming her for the shocking defeat. After being disrespected by both Belair and Rhipley, Sky told them she would not stand for it and reminded them that she was the champ. She slapped Rhipley and checked Belair before storming out of the ring.
CM Punk & Seth Rollins Battle In The Steel Cage / Roman Reigns Returns To The GardenClosing out the night, CM Punk and Seth Rollins decided to settle their differences in the steel cage. It was a brutal and electrifying match, so both superstars put it all on the line, each taking a tremendous beating. However, the action was interrupted when the one true tribal chief, Roman Reigns, decided to interrupt the match and take out Punk and Rollins, sending a stern warning to the rest of the WWE: The head of the table is back! It was an epic night, and CASSIUSLife was glad to be in the building to catch the action. The gallery below contains more photos from the night.
