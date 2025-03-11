Listen Live
'WWE Monday Night Raw' On Netflix Rocks MSG [Photos]

‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ Live On Netflix Body Slams Madison Square Garden [Photos]

Published on March 11, 2025

WWE Monday Raw returned to Madison Square Garden, the wrestling mecca, but this time, the popular show was live on its new home, Netflix. CASSIUSLife was in the building for the epic sold out event that boasted a lot of star power inside and outside the ring. Fan in attendance saw WWE superstars like Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, The New Day, CM Punk,  Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio Jr., Undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes, recently-crowned Women’s Champion ISO Sky and more.

Notable guests in attendance included special guests Amanda Serrano (Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano), Andrew Schulz (Andrew Schulz: Life), Peppermint (Survival of the Thickest), Ashby Gentry (My Life With The Walter Boys), Josh Segarra (Sirens), and Macaulay Culkin, as well as notable talent and influencers including Sam Jay, Fabolous, Bevy Smith, Scottie Beam, Fanum, CJ Wallace “Lil Biggie,” Candis Grace, and many more.

Jey Uso Kicked Off The Night With A Big Win

WWE Monday Night Raw

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

The night of epic live sports entertainment started with a match between Jay Uso, who is currently riding tremendous momentum as he becomes one of the premiere talents in the WWE.
WWE Monday Night Raw

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

After defeating Grayson Waller, his celebration was cut short by a surprise attack from current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, setting up a massive opportunity for Uso to get some payback, and become the next World Heavyweight Champ.
WWE Monday Night Raw

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

Andrew Schulz Insults Jake Paul

WWE Monday Night Raw

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

Following that action, Jake Paul made an appearance. He got into it with comedian Andrew Schulz. The two exchanged words before things got physical, with Paul yanking the one-half of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, who also happens to have a Netflix comedy special, Andrew Schulz: Life, out right now over the barricade after he Schulz told the MSG audience he was there to see everyone but Paul that night.
WWE Monday Night Raw

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

AJ Styles saved Schulz, and the two joined forces to make fun of Paul.
WWE Monday Night Raw

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

A Masked Man Helps The New Day Outlast The LWO

WWE Monday Night Raw

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

Fresh on the heel tip, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (The New Day), got a win in The Garden over Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee (LWO) in their tornado tag-team match, thanks to some help from a masked assailant.

Cody Rhodes Had Words For John Cena & Travis Scott

WWE Monday Night Raw

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

Fresh off his beatdown at Elimination Chamber at the hands of John Cena, who shocked the wrestling world by turning heel, a bruised, but still defiant Cody Rhodes had plenty to say about his former hero, and his sidekick, rapper Travis Scott who legitimately hurt the WWE’s Undisputed Champion when he struck him in the face while he was still down after being kicked in the nuts. Rhodes set the stage for his upcoming title showdown at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19th and 20th.

Rhea Ripley Has Beef With Bianca Belair

WWE Monday Night Raw

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

Binaca Belair and new Women’s Champion ISO Sky met in the ring to build hype for their WrestleMania 41 showdown during an interview in the ring. The segment was interrupted by former Women’s Champion Rhea Rhipley, who came to the ring demanding answers from Bianca Belair, who was ringside during her match with Sky, and blaming her for the shocking defeat.
WWE Monday Night Raw

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

After being disrespected by both Belair and Rhipley, Sky told them she would not stand for it and reminded them that she was the champ. She slapped Rhipley and checked Belair before storming out of the ring.

CM Punk & Seth Rollins Battle In The Steel Cage / Roman Reigns Returns To The Garden

WWE Monday Night Raw

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

Closing out the night, CM Punk and Seth Rollins decided to settle their differences in the steel cage. It was a brutal and electrifying match, so both superstars put it all on the line, each taking a tremendous beating. However, the action was interrupted when the one true tribal chief, Roman Reigns, decided to interrupt the match and take out Punk and Rollins, sending a stern warning to the rest of the WWE: The head of the table is back!
WWE Monday Night Raw

Source: Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw

It was an epic night, and CASSIUSLife was glad to be in the building to catch the action. The gallery below contains more photos from the night.

