Wunna Love Somebody: Gunna Has a New Shawty? Meet Briana Monique [Photo]

Gunna Has a New Shawty?! Meet Briana Monique [Photo]
Gunna may have found love again. The ATL rapper just wished influencer baddie, Briana Monique a happy birthday. The streets are talkin’, and the Insta girlies are calling this a “hard launch.” Rumors have been circling ever since Briana popped up at two of Gunna’s recent shows.F you mean!
Who is Briana Monique?Virginia native has made noise as a YouTube star known for her self-titled channel, where she’s built a huge following with makeup tutorials, fashion hauls, and haircare DIYs. She’s also all about sharing the luxe life through her vlogs. With over 370K subscribers on YouTube and 450K+ followers on Instagram (@brixana). Check out some photos of Gunna’s rumored boo, Briana Monique below! RELATED: Who Is QPskiii? Meet Gunna’s Muse, P Litty [Photos] RELATED: Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos] RELATED: Dr.Baby: Lil Baby Bagged a Nurse Baddie?! Meet Kiya K [Photos]
