Gunna Has a New Shawty?! Meet Briana Monique [Photo]

Wunna Love Somebody: Gunna Has a New Shawty? Meet Briana Monique [Photo]

Published on November 7, 2024

Beautycon Festival LA 2018 - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

F you mean! Gunna may have found love again. The ATL rapper just wished influencer baddie, Briana Monique a happy birthday.
The streets are talkin’, and the Insta girlies are calling this a “hard launch.” Rumors have been circling ever since Briana popped up at two of Gunna’s recent shows.

Who is Briana Monique?

Virginia native has made noise as a YouTube star known for her self-titled channel, where she's built a huge following with makeup tutorials, fashion hauls, and haircare DIYs. She's also all about sharing the luxe life through her vlogs. With over 370K subscribers on YouTube and 450K+ followers on Instagram (@brixana).

Wunna Love Somebody: Gunna Has a New Shawty? Meet Briana Monique [Photo] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

