‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Sequel Fast-Tracked Despite Mixed Reviews

Posted December 28, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 dropped on Christmas Day in theaters and on HBO Max, and despite plenty of praise from critics, a whole lot of people were not feeling it. Nevertheless, the second standalone alone film about the Amazon warrior did well enough to fast-track another sequel.

Accord to Engadget:

Warner Bros. is fast-tracking development of Wonder Woman 3 based on both its relative success at the pandemic-struck box office ($16.7 million in the US) and its HBO Max turnout. The media giant was unsurprisingly shy on exact numbers, but made clear that WW84 was a big help for its fledgling streaming service.

Nearly half of all “retail” HBO Max subscribers (that is, people paying $15 per month) watched the superhero movie on opening day, WarnerMedia said. There were also “millions” of bundle customers who used their cable or phone subscriptions to watch. Viewing hours on Christmas Day more than tripled the average in November.

The movie will only be available on HBO Max for a month. It’s currently available as a high-priced rental in the UK, Canada and other countries where Max isn’t an option.

However, if you are woke and following the discourse online, Wonder Woman 1984 left much to be desired. From a basic ass plot, to stereotypical tropes, to Cheetah being a struggle villain; the over two hours long flick was mediocre on its best day.

The DCEU has a ways to go before it can match the praise of its Marvel rival, just saying. If you don’t believe us, peep some of the pointed reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 below.

