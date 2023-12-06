Elle Magazine hosted its 30th Annual Women in Hollywood sponsored by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston, and Viarae on December 5th to celebrate the accomplishments of women in the industry. The event is described by Elle as a celebration that “brings together the best and brightest women in Hollywood for one special night to honor the impact they’ve made in the industry and the work that still needs to be done.”
Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia was on hand to celebrate the 2023 honorees including Taraji P. Henson, America Ferrera, Danielle Brooks, Greta Lee, Fantasia, Lily Gladstone, Eva Longoria, and Jennifer Lopez.
I echo every single sentiment that every single woman that is on the stage said. It is a very moving thing to be in a room full of powerful women who are championing each other and who are caring about one another and who are uplifting each other. It is just very, very moving. – Jennifer Lopez
The who’s who of Hollywood were in attendance to celebrate the honorees including, Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dominique Fishback, Jurnee Smollett, and many more! Check out some of our favorite looks from women of color wore at the ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023 ceremony.
The post Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023 appeared first on Black America Web.
Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Fantasia Barrino attends ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration wearing Yousef Akbar
2. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross attends ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration wearing Marni
3. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration
4. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Oprah Winfrey attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Ralph Lauren
5. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Jurnee Smollett attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Ralph Lauren
6. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Andra Day attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration
7. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Danielle Brooks attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Moschino
8. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
KaMillion attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration
9. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Dominique Fishback attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration
10. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Jurnee Smollett, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dominique Fishback and Teyana Taylor attend ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration
11. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Jennifer Lopez attends ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration wearing Grace Ling
12. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Ralph Lauren
13. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Elle Editor in Chief Nina García attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration
14. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Eva Longoria attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Ralph Lauren
15. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Nicole Ari Parker attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Christian Siriano
16. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Normani attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Dilara Findikoglu
17. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
America Ferrera attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Dolce and Gabbana
18. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration
19. Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023Source:Getty
Kerry Washington attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Ralph Lauren
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Enter to Win $500 Cash PLUS Rod Wave Tickets!
-
WSS and Adidas Team Up for Holiday Toy Giveaway November 28th
-
Enter The IJustGotHit Christmas Bike Giveaway!
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Big Slim Is Hosting A Holiday Party and Toy Drive At Checkers!
-
Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland "How Deep Is Your Love" [AUDIO]