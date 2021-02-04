HomeEntertainment News

Stuck On Stupid: Woman Clowned On Social Media For Using Gorilla Glue To Style Her Hairdo

Posted 12 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
If the quarantine has shown us anything, it’s that bored people do some incredibly stupid things, and we say that respectfully. The latest instance of quarantine boredom struck as a woman has gone viral for posting that she applied Gorilla Glue to her scalp in order to keep her hairstyle in place, and will likely have to rock that look forever.

The woman in question posted a TikTok video explaining the desperate measures she went through to secure her style and used the industrial-strength glue instead of the skin-safe wig glue that you can find in almost any hair supply store in the hood.

While we’re not exactly sure why any sane individual could look at Gorilla Glue and go, “hm, sure, I could plug a hole in my boat with this stuff by why not apply it to one of the thinnest areas of skin on my body?’ and not think better of it.

From our vantage point, the woman seems lightning bolt serious about her usage of the product on her scalp but something about this feels like a whole lot of cap too. It wouldn’t be the first time someone pulled a fast one on the Internet in the name of laughs.

As it stands, the woman has been getting ferociously roasted by folks on Twitter who are trying to figure out why in the Sam Hill would anyone put Gorilla Glue on their bare scalp. Haven’t they seen the commercials?

Check out the video of the woman and the reactions below.

