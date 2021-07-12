HomeEntertainment News

Bring Lockdown Back: Florida Woman Visibly Pleasuring Herself At Brunch Has Us Disgusted

Posted 13 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Surprised woman reading bad news on her phone on street at night

Source: ilkermetinkursova / Getty


We really don’t know how to approach this, or why we even should but we’re here to report the happenings as they occur. The latest discussion that has the timeline in an uproar is a video of a woman pleasuring herself attending a brunch event in Florida and Twitter is wholly disgusted.

A Twitter user by the name of @DEV_DOLLASS shared a video of a woman reportedly having brunch at a restaurant located at The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale. In the video, and excuse our careful depiction, the woman is seen with one leg up on a chair and basically “taking care” of herself. We don’t need to spell it out.

There are some explicit videos and images bubbling on social media and we won’t be sharing ANY of that here but you can find it if you must be a witness.

Again, we’re all about people getting lit at brunch and having a good time but this was definitely a crossed line and Twitter’s reactions, which you’ll see below, reflect the feeling.

Photo: Getty

Bring Lockdown Back: Florida Woman Visibly Pleasuring Herself At Brunch Has Us Disgusted  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

Do know that the tweet quoted here has the video so proceed with caution.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her…
 8 hours ago
07.12.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made…
 9 hours ago
07.12.21
Unopened Copy of ‘Super Mario 64’ Fetches A…
 13 hours ago
07.12.21
20 items
Bring Lockdown Back: Florida Woman Visibly Pleasuring Herself…
 13 hours ago
07.12.21
Social Media Star Addison Rae Out As UFC…
 14 hours ago
07.12.21
10 items
Rapper KTS Dre Reportedly Shot 64 Times Moments…
 15 hours ago
07.12.21
Ciara And Russell Wilson Sport Matching Gucci Outfits…
 1 day ago
07.12.21
15 items
Rapper Indian Red Boy Shot & Killed On…
 1 day ago
07.12.21
Tiffany Haddish Gives A Hot Take On Rough…
 1 day ago
07.11.21
17 items
Moneybagg Yo Cops Ari Fletcher A Custom Rolls-Royce…
 2 days ago
07.11.21
Photos
Close