Willie Moore Jr. Receives The St. Jude Urban Cares Radio Partner Of The Year Award

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

The work that Willie Moore Jr. does on a daily, from being a father of four to an advocate for adoption, is a testament to his unwavering dedication to simply doing the work that God has bestowed upon him. That’s why it came as no surprise that he would be a vocal figure for health and healing at the renowned St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

What was a bit surprising though was the recent news that Willie has in fact just received the St. Jude Urban Cares Radio Partner Of The Year Award!

RELATED: Little Known Black History Fact – St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Presented to The Willie Moore Jr. Show — go us! — the prestigious honor was influenced by the astounding achievements that Willie has helped St Jude reach, including the raising of a whopping $1.7 million (seen above). The partnership, which has only been growing since first being established in 2008, is just one of many examples that reflect his big heart and even bigger will to help.

Keep reading to see what St Jude Children’s Research Hospital wanted Willie to know about his new award:

“We were absolutely thrilled to recognize the entire team at ‘The Willie Moore Jr. Show’ with the St. Jude Urban Cares Radio Partner of the Year award. Please know that this achievement is a testament to the team’s exceptional talent, hard work, and unwavering dedication to the kids at St. Jude. Your team’s commitment and unique approach to sharing the St. Jude mission has been a constant inspiration to your listeners, St. Jude patients and their families, as well as countless others.”

We are so proud of everything Willie Moore Jr. has done and continues to do. This is one reward that is most certainly deserved, and we look forward to seeing how this partnership continues to develop.

Congratulations Willie Moore Jr. on receiving the St. Jude Urban Cares Radio Partner Of The Year Award! Take a look at more pics below from the official awards dinner:



The post Willie Moore Jr. Receives The St. Jude Urban Cares Radio Partner Of The Year Award appeared first on Black America Web.

Willie Moore Jr. Receives The St. Jude Urban Cares Radio Partner Of The Year Award was originally published on blackamericaweb.com