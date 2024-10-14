Forever A ‘Jersey’ Girl: Why We Love Rihanna’s Sporty Chic Style
Why We’re Obsessed With Rihanna’s Sporty Chic Style
Rihanna slays in Los Angeles, shows off her sporty chic styleOver the last week, Rihanna slayed the streets of Los Angeles. Cameras caught her in various ensembles while promoting her latest Savage X Fenty Nordstrom collab. While all of her fits showed off her iconic style and perspective, her most recent ensemble had everyone talking. Pairing a kelly green and white jersey with a sharp Vivienne Westwood suit, RiRi showed the girlies how to werk both the boardroom and the soccer field. Sis did not come to play! Her bold green jersey top echoed the color of fresh sports turf and brought all the athletic vibes. Her suit, however, was all about business. It featured an oversized, double-breasted blazer and loose-fit, wide-legged trousers. The contrast between the casual jersey and the sophisticated suit tailoring was chef’s kiss. Together, the fit was a whole vibe. To top it all off, the J’adore ambassador accessorized her look with a structured mini blue Goyard bag and bright red Puma sneakers. Her kicks added a pop of color and tied everything together.
While we’re loving Ri Ri’s look – this isn’t her first time setting trends in a jersey.True Rihanna fans know that the Bajan beauty has been setting trends in jerseys for a long time. Ri Ri and the sporty coordinate go together real bad. The “Umbrella” singer has rocked all types, from high fashion versions fresh off the runway to athletic team apparel found on professional sports online sites. What makes her sporty-chic style unique is her innate ability to show the versatility of sportswear and elevate any cool girl’s casual look. Rihanna makes the jersey the perfect compliment for the office, the club, and the brunch spot. Keep scrolling to see other times when she’s scored major points for her sporty style.
1. A Night Out With Outkast
Only Rihanna can mix an Atlanta Outkast jersey with a NYC fitted. For some reason on the star, it works!
2. Rihanna *Hearts* The Chicago Bulls
Everything about this outfit is a vibe. From the heart-shaped fur coat to the classic bulls jersey and strappy heels, Ri Ri ate up this sporty look.
3. Who Doesn't Love A Cute & Comfy Jersey Dress?
Rihanna wrote the book on sexy maternity style. Throughout her pregnancy she redefined mommy-to-be looks, and this jersey dress is a prime example of her definition. We are loving its slightly fitted bodice and midi-length.
4. Double '00' Fashion
It’s the double ’00’ for us! Rihanna paired a classic jersey top with a mini plaid skirt for a night out at a soccer game. Her fit was the perfect look for the evening.
5. Fenty x Puma
Puma and Fenty go together real bad, too. And here is the long-sleeved jersey to prove it. While promoting her brand in 2019, Rihanna slayed in a custom oversized black and yellow Fenty jersey.
Why We’re Obsessed With Rihanna’s Sporty Chic Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com