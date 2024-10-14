Why We’re Obsessed With Rihanna’s Sporty Chic Style

Rihanna is the ultimate ‘jersey’ girl.

In a new stunning set of photos,

the Barbadian singer paired a green and white jersey top with a tailored grey suit.

Mixing high fashion with an athletic edge, she proved again why she is the queen of sporty chic style.

So, let’s get into the details.

Rihanna slays in Los Angeles, shows off her sporty chic style

Over the last week, Rihanna slayed the streets of Los Angeles. Cameras caught her in various ensembles while promoting her latest

Savage X Fenty Nordstrom

collab.

While all of her fits showed off her iconic style and perspective, her most recent ensemble had everyone talking.

Pairing a kelly green and white jersey with a sharp Vivienne Westwood suit, RiRi showed the girlies how to werk both the boardroom and the soccer field.

Sis did not come to play!

Her bold green jersey top echoed the color of fresh sports turf and brought all the athletic vibes. Her suit, however, was all about business.

It featured an oversized, double-breasted blazer and loose-fit, wide-legged trousers. The contrast between the casual jersey and the sophisticated suit tailoring was chef’s kiss.

Together, the fit was a whole vibe.

Goyard bag and bright red Puma sneakers. Her kicks added a pop of color and tied everything together. To top it all off, the J’adore ambassador accessorized her look with a structured mini bluebag and bright redsneakers. Her kicks added a pop of color and tied everything together.

While we’re loving Ri Ri’s look – this isn’t her first time setting trends in a jersey.

True Rihanna fans know that the Bajan beauty has been setting trends in jerseys for a long time. Ri Ri and the sporty coordinate go together real bad.

The “Umbrella” singer has rocked all types,

from

high fashion versions fresh off the runway to athletic team apparel found on professional sports online sites. What makes her sporty-chic style unique is her innate ability to show the versatility of sportswear and elevate any cool girl’s casual look.

Rihanna makes the jersey the perfect compliment for the office, the club, and the brunch spot. Keep scrolling to see other times when she’s scored major points for her sporty style.