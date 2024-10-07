Listen Live
Who is YN Michael Jackson?: Internet Reacts to MJ Look-alike

Published on October 7, 2024

Michael Jackson Trial Continues

Source: Carlo Allegri / Getty

The King of Pop has left an everlasting legacy of music, dance moves, and even looks that continue to serve as inspiration for generations to come.
RELATED: 5 Ways Michael Jackson Influenced The World Outside Of Music

Who is YN Michael Jackson?

PRiNCE CHUTE is the man surfing social media who resembles Michael Jackson. PRiNCE CHUTE is fashion-forward social media influencer from Marshfield Hills in Marshfield, MA. The picture of PRiNCE CHUTE had gone viral after @bighealthyfr — a popular social media account– posted it on their account. Social media has made this image the laughing stock of the day, capitalizing on the moment by renaming all the Michael Jackson song/album titles with urban slang. RELATED: The Way He Moves: Michael Jackson’s 5 Best Dance Music Videos “Thotty Diana” commented one X user. “Homie taking this pic like he wanna be starting something” said another user. RELATED: Secrete Tapes From Michael Jackson Released — Trashes Tito Jackson
PRiNCE CHUTE can be found on Instagram @prettylikeacrispyhundred where he has over 130 posts, with a 12.2K following.

Check out more of ‘YN Michael Jackson’ below!

Who is YN Michael Jackson?: Social Media Reacts to Michael Jackson Look-alike was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

