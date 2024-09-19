Where Are They Now? ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Stars Who Are Still On Top

‘America’s Next Top Model’ was – and still is – iconic. We all want to be on top. The photo shoots were – and still are – iconic. The transformations models went through were jaw-dropping (some causing major tears). And the drama? The quips and relationships between the contestants had us glued to the screen, and they kept us talking for days after. These fierce women—and eventually men—wanted to be on top, and nothing could stop them from clawing their way to the highest ranks of fashion. Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Since the show aired, there’s been no shortage of critiques. Some of the series’ challenges, questionable activities and photoshoots, and the treatment of contestants have all been discussed in public commentary. But love it or hate it, Tyra’s show is remembered fondly for its exposure to the modeling industry and its push for change and diversity. Let’s be real: ‘America’s Next Top Model’ forced the beauty and fashion world to wake up and recognize that representation matters. Before ANTM, we weren’t seeing many plus-size models, dark-skinned beauties, or gender-fluid faces on the runway like we do now. The show helped open those doors. Tyra’s empire was the launchpad for many of today’s top models, Hollywood stars, and “it girls.” Whether they stayed in the modeling game or branched out into acting, music, or even entrepreneurship, these contestants left their mark on pop culture in a way that just can’t be denied. So let’s look at some of our favorite leading America’s Next Top Model alums. Ever since the 90s, I’ve wanted to be on top – of America’s Next Top Model , that is. I remember watching the show vividly as a young girl and loving it. (I sang the song and everything).To many young viewers like me, the series pulled back the curtain on the modeling industry in ways never shown on television before. Each week, I felt like I learned more about Tyra Banks and her cutthroat world. Tyra Mail was my jam.The photo shoots were – and still are – iconic. The transformations models went through were jaw-dropping (some causing major tears). And the drama? The quips and relationships between the contestants had us glued to the screen, and they kept us talking for days after. These fierce women—and eventually men—wanted to be on top, and nothing could stop them from clawing their way to the highest ranks of fashion.Cycle 3 Winner Eva Marcille and Cycle 3 Contestant Toccara Jones have been vocal about the show’s impact on their lives. They used their quick wit, flawless looks, and undeniable Black girl magic to snag their spots on the show. For them, ANTM wasn’t just a competition; it became the opportunity of a lifetime. Check out a recent Atlanta V103 interview below, where they spilled the tea on getting on the series.Since the show aired, there’s been no shortage of critiques. Some of the series’ challenges, questionable activities and photoshoots, and the treatment of contestants have all been discussed in public commentary. But love it or hate it, Tyra’s show is remembered fondly for its exposure to the modeling industry and its push for change and diversity.Before ANTM, we weren’t seeing many plus-size models, dark-skinned beauties, or gender-fluid faces on the runway like we do now. The show helped open those doors.Tyra’s empire was the launchpad for many of today’s top models, Hollywood stars, and “it girls.” Whether they stayed in the modeling game or branched out into acting, music, or even entrepreneurship, these contestants left their mark on pop culture in a way that just can’t be denied. So let’s look at some of our favorite leading America’s Next Top Model alums.

1. Eva Marcille Eva came out on top during Cycle 3 with her fierce attitude and memorable runway walk. After her win, she continued modeling – her face was every where. More recently, Eva has gained even more success and influence as an actress. She’s appeared in on The Young and the Restless and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Eva now leads All The Queen’s Men on BET and keeps busy as a mom, businesswoman, slayer, and truth teller.

2. Saleisha Stowers Cycle 9 winner, Saleisha Stowers ruled the runways in 2007. After her win, she went on to have a successful modeling career, but she truly found her stride as an actress. Saleisha, now known as Sal Stowers, spent several years on the soap opera Days of Our Lives. She is now a staple on BET’s Sistas and is a certified fitness coach.

3. Toccara Jones Toccara was a breakout star in Cycle 3 who refused to let anyone or any industry define her. From the time she appeared on screen she challenged traditional beauty standards and continues to today. Toccara’s bold personality and sexy style took her far beyond the runway. She’s become a TV personality, appearing in shows like Celebrity Fit Club and The Ultimate Merger. Toccara has also become quite the “it girl” in Hollywood.

4. Winnie Harlow Winnie Harlow is arguably one of the show’s most famous supermodel alums. She quickly gained worldwide attention for her vitiligo and inspiring journey. Many credit Tyra for putting Winnie’s beauty on the runway – and making people notice. Though Winnie didn’t win Cycle 21, she’s become a runway staple and global fashion icon, She’s walked for major brands like Marc Jacobs and LaQuan Smith and graced several magazine covers. Winnie has also appeared on TV series and reality TV.

5. Naima Mora Naima captured our hearts with her quiet strength and fierce photo shoots during Cycle 4. After winning, she worked in both fashion and music, fronting the band “Galaxy of Tar.” Naima has embraced a multi-faceted career as a motivational speaker, actress, influencer, and more.