Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson Admits To Peeing Bottles On Set

When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go: Dwayne Johnson Confirms He Does Pee In Bottles While On Set

Published on November 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Amazon MGM Studios' "Red One" New York Premiere

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty / Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is just like some men out there. He pees in bottles sometimes when the situation calls for it.  The former professional wrestler turned Hollywood megastar and businessman confirmed the pissy rumor in a video profile for GQThe Red One star was brutally honest about himself, bringing up the rumors that first surfaced back in April that he had a penchant for being very late to set and pissing in bottles to save time.
Johnson came clean about his habit when the interviewer pointed out that there were no negative stories about him in the press. “I mean, they tried,” Johnson said. “I pee in a bottle, yeah, that happens.” After Johnson laughed his admission off, the interviewer followed up by asking him about his lateness and Johnson also copped to that too. “Yeah, that happens, too,” Johnson said while also clarifying that reports of his tardiness had been exaggerated. “That was a bananas amount.” Johnson also dismissed the story as “bullshit,” calling it “a whole other thing.”

Chris Evans & Red One Director Jake Kasdan Put On Their Capes For Dwayne Johnson

In the piece, which is a companion story to Johnson’s earning GQ’s “Entertainer of the Year” honors, Johnson’s Red One co-star Chris Evans and the film’s director, Jake Kasdan, who has worked with The Rock on other films, also shoot down the allegations that Johnson had a habit of showing up very late to set.
Evans also revealed in a story that Johnson, who has a history of being generous to the people working on his projects, gave out almost $100,000 in cash gifts to the Red One film crew. We hope whoever had the task of disposing of The Rock’s piss bottles got a little extra something, something in his envelope. X users had thoughts about the matter. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

1. LOL

2. Maybe

3. Word

4.

5. Tears

6.

7.

8.

https://x.com/ThomasBluWolf/status/1856026851745116171

9.

10.

When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go: Dwayne Johnson Confirms He Does Pee In Bottles While On Set was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired
DuJour Media's Jason Binn, Starz's Chris Albrecht, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson And Omari Hardwick Host The Season Three Premiere Of "Power"

Fabolous Takes Aim At 50 Cent In New Freestyle?

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close