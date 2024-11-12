Dwayne Johnson Admits To Peeing Bottles On Set
When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go: Dwayne Johnson Confirms He Does Pee In Bottles While On Set
Dwayne Johnson is just like some men out there. He pees in bottles sometimes when the situation calls for it. The former professional wrestler turned Hollywood megastar and businessman confirmed the pissy rumor in a video profile for GQ. The Red One star was brutally honest about himself, bringing up the rumors that first surfaced back in April that he had a penchant for being very late to set and pissing in bottles to save time. Johnson came clean about his habit when the interviewer pointed out that there were no negative stories about him in the press. “I mean, they tried,” Johnson said. “I pee in a bottle, yeah, that happens.” After Johnson laughed his admission off, the interviewer followed up by asking him about his lateness and Johnson also copped to that too. “Yeah, that happens, too,” Johnson said while also clarifying that reports of his tardiness had been exaggerated. “That was a bananas amount.” Johnson also dismissed the story as “bullshit,” calling it “a whole other thing.”
Chris Evans & Red One Director Jake Kasdan Put On Their Capes For Dwayne JohnsonIn the piece, which is a companion story to Johnson’s earning GQ’s “Entertainer of the Year” honors, Johnson’s Red One co-star Chris Evans and the film’s director, Jake Kasdan, who has worked with The Rock on other films, also shoot down the allegations that Johnson had a habit of showing up very late to set. Evans also revealed in a story that Johnson, who has a history of being generous to the people working on his projects, gave out almost $100,000 in cash gifts to the Red One film crew. We hope whoever had the task of disposing of The Rock’s piss bottles got a little extra something, something in his envelope. X users had thoughts about the matter. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
