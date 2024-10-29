‘What To Watch’ Film List: This Halloween Binge The Top 10 Scariest Movies Of All Time

What To Watch: This Halloween Binge The Top 10 Scariest Movies
1. The Exorcist (1973)
Known for its unsettling scenes and groundbreaking effects, The Exorcist set the standard for supernatural horror, telling the story of a young girl possessed by a demon and her mother’s desperate quest for help.
2. Hereditary (2018)
This psychological horror follows a family haunted by dark secrets, drawing audiences into disturbing twists that explore grief, trauma, and terrifying supernatural elements.
3. Halloween (1978)
John Carpenter’s slasher masterpiece introduced Michael Myers and brought suspense and terror to the suburbs, influencing countless slasher films that followed.
4. The Shining (1980)
Stanley Kubrick’s take on Stephen King’s novel takes place in the eerie Overlook Hotel, where Jack Nicholson’s descent into madness makes for a frightening watch.
5. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
This gritty film tells the story of a group of friends who stumble into a family of cannibals, with Leatherface at the center, setting new standards in horror realism.
6. Psycho (1960)
Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller shocked audiences with its unexpected twists and iconic shower scene, introducing Norman Bates as one of horror’s most unforgettable villains.
7. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Freddy Krueger’s hauntings in dreams brought terror to the horror genre, creating a villain whose menace extended beyond the waking world.
8. It (2017)
The modern adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, It brings Pennywise the Clown to terrifying life, as a group of kids face a monster that feeds on their fears.
9. Paranormal Activity (2007)
This found-footage horror movie’s eerie minimalism taps into primal fears of what lurks in the dark, bringing a terrifying realism to supernatural scares.
10. The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Another found-footage classic, The Blair Witch Project immerses audiences in the terrifying mystery of a group of filmmakers who disappear in the woods, leaving behind only chilling footage.
