‘What To Watch’ Film List: This Halloween Binge The Top 10 Scariest Movies Of All Time

This week's ' What to Watch' film list features the top scariest movies of all time. Just in time for a Halloween, spine-chilling movie marathon, check out the top ten most terrifying films of all time. From supernatural frights to psychological thrillers, these horror classics and modern masterpieces have earned their status as the scariest films ever made.Films like 1973's The Exorcist set the standard for supernatural horror. Known for its unsettling scenes and groundbreaking effects, this movie tops our list. It tells the story of a young girl possessed by a demon and her mother's desperate quest for help. Other films like The Shining, which was released in 1980, land on the top list of scariest movies. It's Stanley Kubrick's take on Stephen King's novel. The Shining takes place in the eerie Overlook Hotel, where Jack Nicholson's descent into madness makes for a frightening watch.Another crowd favorite is Paranormal Activity, which was first released in 2007. The movie uses "found-footage" creating an eerie minimalism approach to the horror genre for a more realistic feel. It taps into primal fears of what actually lurks in the dark. Our list is based upon fan's heart rate barometer, how well these films performed upon release and box office sales. Each of these movies leaves a unique and terrifying impression, making them timeless choices for those who enjoy a good scare. It's officially time to get spooky with the top ten scariest movies of all time. Who's ready? Comment your favorite scary movie below. Check out the trailers for the top scariest movies of all time:

1. The Exorcist (1973) Known for its unsettling scenes and groundbreaking effects, The Exorcist set the standard for supernatural horror, telling the story of a young girl possessed by a demon and her mother’s desperate quest for help.

2. Hereditary (2018) This psychological horror follows a family haunted by dark secrets, drawing audiences into disturbing twists that explore grief, trauma, and terrifying supernatural elements.

3. Halloween (1978) John Carpenter’s slasher masterpiece introduced Michael Myers and brought suspense and terror to the suburbs, influencing countless slasher films that followed.

4. The Shining (1980) Stanley Kubrick’s take on Stephen King’s novel takes place in the eerie Overlook Hotel, where Jack Nicholson’s descent into madness makes for a frightening watch.

5. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) This gritty film tells the story of a group of friends who stumble into a family of cannibals, with Leatherface at the center, setting new standards in horror realism.

6. Psycho (1960) Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller shocked audiences with its unexpected twists and iconic shower scene, introducing Norman Bates as one of horror’s most unforgettable villains.

7. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Freddy Krueger’s hauntings in dreams brought terror to the horror genre, creating a villain whose menace extended beyond the waking world.

8. It (2017) The modern adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, It brings Pennywise the Clown to terrifying life, as a group of kids face a monster that feeds on their fears.

9. Paranormal Activity (2007) This found-footage horror movie’s eerie minimalism taps into primal fears of what lurks in the dark, bringing a terrifying realism to supernatural scares.