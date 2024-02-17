Listen Live
Watch: Team Pacers Wins The Kia Skills Challenge

Published on February 17, 2024

2024 NBA All-Star - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Team Pacers Wins The Kia Skills Challenge

State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday night kicked off in style from Lucas Oil Stadium for the first All-Star event to take place in a football stadium!

Events kicked off with the NBA Skills Challenge.

The teams consists of:

Team All-Stars: Scottie Barnes, Trae Young, Tyrese Maxey

Team 1st Picks: Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama

Team Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner

The three teams competed in 3 different rounds, team relay (worth 100 points), Passing Challenge (worth 100 points), Shooting Challenge (worth 200 points), and Overtime if needed.

Check out how each round played out and Team Pacers hoisting the trophy of the Kia Skills Challenge!

The post Watch: Team Pacers Wins The Kia Skills Challenge appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

1. Round 1 – Team Relay – (worth 100 points)

Team Pacers Wins!

2. Round 2 – Passing Challenge (worth 100 points)

Team Pacers Wins!

3. Round 3 – Shooting Challenge (worth 200 points)

Team All-Stars Wins!

4. Overtime – Timed Half Court Shot – (declares winner)

Tyrese Haliburton hit the half-court shot to seal the win for the Indiana Pacers!

5. Team Pacers Take Home The Trophy

Team Indiana Takes home the trophy!

