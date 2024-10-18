Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Watch: Netflix's 'Rhythm + Flow' Returns For Season 2

Watch: Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Returns For Season 2 With Fierce Competition [First Look Photos]

Published on October 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rhythm + Flow S2 First Look & Key Art

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Netflix’s hit music competition series “Rhythm + Flow” is back for Season 2, and it’s set to be even bigger and better. Read more details about the season and catch a sneak peek into the season inside.
Today (Oct. 18), Netflix dropped the official trailer and key art, giving fans a taste of the fierce competition to come. The show, known for its raw talent discovery in the world of hip-hop, brings a fresh panel of judges and an impressive lineup of industry heavyweights. Returning to the series as judges are DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto, who will guide and evaluate the up-and-coming talent from around the country. Contestants will be battling it out for the ultimate prize: $250,000 and the coveted title of hip-hop’s next big star. But the judges won’t be the only ones offering insight—an all-star group of guest mentors, including Busta Rhymes, Big Sean, Remy Ma, GloRilla, Mr. Porter, Royce Da 5’9″, and Eminem, will be lending their expertise to the aspiring artists. DJ Holiday will spin the beats during the audition rounds, while DJ Moe Beats and battle rapper SMACK will bring the heat during the battle rounds. This season promises to deliver intense competition, electric performances, and some surprise twists as the talent fights for the top spot. The season will air in three parts, with Part 1 (episodes 1-4) premiering on November 20, 2024, Part 2 (episodes 5-7) arriving on November 27, 2024, and Part 3 (episodes 8-10) dropping on December 4, 2024. As always, “Rhythm + Flow” is shaping up to be an exciting showcase of raw talent and musical evolution, with the potential to turn underground artists into household names.

Watch the trailer below:

Check out photos from the upcoming “Rhythm + Flow” season below:

1. Cheers to Season 2

Cheers to Season 2
Source: Netflix

2. Big Mama

Big Mama
Source: Netflix

3. Busta

Busta
Source: Netflix

4. A Host of Celeb Appearances

A Host of Celeb Appearances
Source: Netflix

5. Khaled Livin' Lavish

Khaled Livin' Lavish
Source: Netflix

6. Round of Applause

Round of Applause
Source: Netflix

7. One Of This Season's Contestants

One Of This Season's Contestants
Source: Netflix

8. Big Glo

Big Glo
Source: Netflix

9. Luda Back

Luda Back
Source: Netflix

10. Who's Taking It Home?

Who's Taking It Home?
Source: Netflix

11. A Great Season Up Ahead

A Great Season Up Ahead
Source: Netflix

12. DJ Holiday In The Building

DJ Holiday In The Building
Source: Netflix

13. Who's Ready for Rhythm + Flow Season 2?

Who's Ready for Rhythm + Flow Season 2?
Source: Netflix

Watch: Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Returns For Season 2 With Fierce Competition [First Look Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close