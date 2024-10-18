Watch: Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Returns For Season 2 With Fierce Competition [First Look Photos]

Watch: Netflix's 'Rhythm + Flow' Returns For Season 2
Netflix’s hit music competition series “Rhythm + Flow” is back for Season 2, and it’s set to be even bigger and better. Read more details about the season and catch a sneak peek into the season inside. Today (Oct. 18), Netflix dropped the official trailer and key art, giving fans a taste of the fierce competition to come. The show, known for its raw talent discovery in the world of hip-hop, brings a fresh panel of judges and an impressive lineup of industry heavyweights. Returning to the series as judges are DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto, who will guide and evaluate the up-and-coming talent from around the country. Contestants will be battling it out for the ultimate prize: $250,000 and the coveted title of hip-hop’s next big star. But the judges won’t be the only ones offering insight—an all-star group of guest mentors, including Busta Rhymes, Big Sean, Remy Ma, GloRilla, Mr. Porter, Royce Da 5’9″, and Eminem, will be lending their expertise to the aspiring artists. DJ Holiday will spin the beats during the audition rounds, while DJ Moe Beats and battle rapper SMACK will bring the heat during the battle rounds. This season promises to deliver intense competition, electric performances, and some surprise twists as the talent fights for the top spot. The season will air in three parts, with Part 1 (episodes 1-4) premiering on November 20, 2024, Part 2 (episodes 5-7) arriving on November 27, 2024, and Part 3 (episodes 8-10) dropping on December 4, 2024. As always, “Rhythm + Flow” is shaping up to be an exciting showcase of raw talent and musical evolution, with the potential to turn underground artists into household names.
Watch the trailer below:
Check out photos from the upcoming “Rhythm + Flow” season below:
1. Cheers to Season 2
2. Big Mama
3. Busta
4. A Host of Celeb Appearances
5. Khaled Livin' Lavish
6. Round of Applause
7. One Of This Season's Contestants
8. Big Glo
9. Luda Back
10. Who's Taking It Home?
11. A Great Season Up Ahead
12. DJ Holiday In The Building
13. Who's Ready for Rhythm + Flow Season 2?
Watch: Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Returns For Season 2 With Fierce Competition [First Look Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com
