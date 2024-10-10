Watch LeBron James Meetup With USC Staffer Who Performed CPR On Bronny: “Lifesaver. Literally.”

Watch LeBron James Meetup With USC Staffer Who Performed CPR On Bronny: "Life Saver. Literally."
Bronny James has been has had a whirlwind of change. It all began after he graduated from Sierra Canyon and began his collegiate basketball journey at USC. However, a scary on-court moment saw Bronny suffer cardiac arrest and collapse on the team’s court. And now, more than a year later, after that July 2023 health scare, LeBron and his mother, Gloria, got a chance to meet the training staff member named Erin, who performed CPR on Bronny. The reunion came during an episode of Netflix’s “Starting 5” series, which follows LeBron—alongside Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis—through all the ups and downs they faced during the 2023-24 season. And for Bron, his son’s health was one of those lows, as the docuseries sees him hugging the staffer. “Lifesaver. Literally,” James said while introducing Erin to his mom. “They are the reason Bronny is alive now. And smiling and thriving and doing what any 19-year-old should be doing, and that’s living out their dream.” James’ wife, Savannah, also spoke in the documentary about what it was like in the aftermath of Bronny’s heart defect and how the family endured. “I think at the end of the day, it was just about us supporting each other and just being super grateful for the outcome,” she said. King James discussed Bronny’s mindset while recovering, explaining that he was antsy about getting back on the court despite his serious medical scare. “It’s crazy with kids. Like, when they love and want something, that’s all that matters to them. As a parent, you’re like, you know, ‘You had a cardiac arrest.’ That’s, like, in his mind, he’s like, ‘Can I or can I not play ball again? And if the answer is yes, when can I play ball again?’ I love that,” James said. Now, some months after the setback, LeBron and Bronny are teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and on Sunday, they became the first father-son duo to ever take the court simultaneously during a preseason NBA game. The two could be seeing their regular season debut together very soon. ESPN’s Shams Charania told Get Up Host Mike Greenberg that the history-making moment could be “as soon as opening night.” See how social media is reacting to the James family up below.For a little over a year,
