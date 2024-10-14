Watch: Apple TV's 'Silo' Returns For Season 2 Next Month
Watch: Apple TV’s ‘Silo’ Returns For Season 2 Next Month With First Look Images & Trailer
Apple TV+ is bringing back its acclaimed dystopian drama “Silo” for a second season. Read more about the series and watch the trailer based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy and check out the trailer and first look images inside. Season two of “Silo” is set to premiere Friday, November 15, 2024. Silo first captivated audiences with its intricate world-building and high-stakes mysteries. Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, the 10-episode season will unfold with weekly releases, concluding on January 17, 2025. The fascinating series delves into the lives of the last ten thousand people on Earth, who live in a mile-deep underground shelter designed to protect them from a toxic and deadly world above. However, the history of the silo is shrouded in mystery—nobody knows when or why it was built, and anyone who attempts to uncover the truth faces dire consequences. The storyline centers on Juliette, an engineer played by Rebecca Ferguson, who embarks on a personal quest to solve her loved one’s murder, leading her to uncover far more than she bargained for. As she dives deeper into the silo’s secrets, it becomes clear that the truth itself is as dangerous as the environment outside. In addition to Ferguson, season two will feature returning stars such as Tim Robbins, Common, and Harriet Walter, with new cast member Steve Zahn joining the ensemble. Produced by Apple Studios, Silo continues to explore the balance between survival and truth in its thrilling narrative, packed with mystery, emotion, and political intrigue. As Apple TV+ continues to build its library of original, award-winning content, “Silo” stands out as one of its most ambitious projects. With its captivating storyline and strong cast, this season promises to be a must-watch for fans of dystopian fiction.
Watch the official “Silo” Season two trailer below:
Check out first look images from Season 2 below:
