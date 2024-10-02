Listen Live
Von Miller Suspended 4 Games Amid Allegations He Assaulted Pregnant Girlfriend

Published on October 2, 2024

The Buffalo Bills are leading the AFC East after the season, but the bad news keeps coming. Now, linebacker Von Miller has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL‘s personal conduct policy. The veteran’s suspension comes after he reportedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in November 2023 during the Bill’s bye week. He turned himself in after being accused of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman and was eventually booked.
He’d soon be released on $5,000 bond and immediately claimed his innocence, stating that the accusations were “100% false” and “completely wrong and blown out of proportion.”

He said his issues with his partner were no different than those of anyone else and that the case was closed in July.

“Obviously there are things that I can’t talk about, but everything that was out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion on me and my girlfriend,” Miller said in a statement. “We have problems just like any other couple does, but it’s never been any of the things that was alleged against me. So hopefully over time, you know, all of this stuff will get cleared up. … The people who know me and the people who’ve been around me know my character. They know who I am.” The professional sacker has been a huge part of the team’s success this season, recording a 3-1 record as they look to take on the 3-1 Houston Texans come Sunday. However, Miller won’t be back on the squad until week nine when the Bills play against the Miami Dolphins, subsequently missing games against the Texans as well as the New York Jets, Tennesee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks. At the time of his arrest, the Bills said they were still gathering information about the incident, while his longtime girlfriend was found with minor abrasions. The alleged fight came when she slammed a door in response to not wanting to travel for her birthday and he asked for her to leave the apartment. But when she didn’t leave as quickly as he wanted, she announced that she was calling the cops, so he left their shared condo. See the reaction to Miller’s legal troubles below.

Von Miller Suspended 4 Games Amid Allegations He Assaulted Pregnant Girlfriend was originally published on cassiuslife.com

