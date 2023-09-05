97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

The world holiday that is Beyoncé’s birthday went down during her Renaissance tour stop in Los Angeles, and as expected, it was a star-studded affair.

Instead of just having a private affair, the world’s most famous Virgo held a massive celebration during another packed Los Angeles show.

Everyone, including celebs, was in their most fabulous silver drip to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday, which even featured a surprise appearance from the legendary Diana Ross.

TMZ reports Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, North West, and Penelope Disick were in the crowd to celebrate Beyoncé turning 42 years old.

Queen Bey also brought out Kendrick Lamar to perform the remix of “America Has A Problem,” which was one of the many surprises from the night.

The night’s biggest surprise came when Diana Ross graced the stage to lead the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to the Houston native.

The celebrity gossip site also reports celeb couples Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Zenday and Tom Holland, Hailey and Justin Bieber, plus “self-made billionaire” Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who were spotted in VIP locking lips.

Other big names in the crowd were Lizzo, Adele, Winnie Harlow, Vanessa Bryant, Rosario Dawson, Tom Sandoval, Keke Palmer, Chris Rock, Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, JAY-Z and Megan Markle.

It was a celebration of the ages at the SoFi Stadium that those who could attend will never forget. You can see more reactions to the epic night in the gallery below.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Virgo's Groove: Diana Ross & More Attend Beyoncé's Star Studded Sold Out Birthday Show, X Users React