Vikings’ Jordan Addison Arrested After Found Sleeping In Rolls Royce On Interstate, Social Media Reacts
Training camp is just a few weeks away, and instead of focusing on conditioning, at least one NFL player has found himself in legal trouble. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested Friday near Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of driving under the influence. ESPN got ahold of the official police report, which reveals that a West LA officer found a white Rolls Royce blocking a lane of the westbound I-105 highway. Upon further investigation, the officer says he found the driver—later identified as Addison—asleep in the driver’s seat. The 22-year-old was arrested after a DUI investigation was completed at around 11:36 p.m. The Vikings have been made aware of the incident and are investigating further before deciding whether the former USC Trojan deserves any punishment. “We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident,” the Vikings said in a statement. Addison is creating a habit because this is his second car-related incident, coming almost a year to the day of his first. On July 20, 2023, before reporting to his first training camp with the Vikings, a Minnesota cop clocked him for doing 140 mph on the highway. He pled guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge, while a reckless driving charge was dismissed, and only paid $682 in fines. The latest arrest comes a week after his teammate Khyree Jackson, along with two other former college football players, were killed in a crash that officials say may have been because of drunk driving. “Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash,” read the press release. “Charges are pending the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.” See how social media is reacting to Addison’s arrest below.
