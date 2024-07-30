Video + Pics of Our Favorite Moments from Broccoli City Festival 2024

Broccoli City Festival took place and wow! What an event. From rising acts like Amaarae, Veeze and Tanner Addell to headlining favorites including Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, Gunna, Victoria Monet, Lil Yachty, PARTYNEXTDOOR and more, the two-day DC event brought thousands to Audi Field for a weekend of vibes, outrageous moments and unforgettable performances. Backstage, Monet kicked it with the crew at 93.9 WKYS crew. The Grammy-winner talked about her triple threat of singing, dancing and writing. “I started as a dancer,” she said. “And then I discovered that I loved writing and singing and so eventually I put them together, but originally it was like two separate ventures that I really enjoyed.” Love Local? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Key Glock and Sexyy Red rocked the crowd as well. In addition to her stop in DC, Red is hitting the road headlining her own tour. Joining her will be rising rapper Hunxho, and she recently announced tour dates all over the country. The festival’s roots date back to 2010, when longtime friends Brandon McEachern and Marcus Allen hosted their first festival event in California to promote their clothing line and Earth Day. Names like Kendrick Lamar, Dom Kennedy, Casey Veggies, Skeme took part. Later, the Broccoli City Festival was co-founded in D.C. in 2013, with The festival relocated to Washington, D.C. to promote environmental awareness and health causes in the African-American community. Scroll below for more moments from Broccoli City Festival 2024. Over the weekendtook place and wow! What an event. From rising acts likeandto headlining favorites includingand more, the two-day DC event brought thousands to Audi Field for a weekend of vibes, outrageous moments and unforgettable performances.Backstage, Monet kicked it with the crew at 93.9 WKYS crew. The Grammy-winner talked about her triple threat of singing, dancing and writing. “I started as a dancer,” she said. “And then I discovered that I loved writing and singing and so eventually I put them together, but originally it was like two separate ventures that I really enjoyed.”Fan favoritesand Sexyy Red rocked the crowd as well. In addition to her stop in DC, Red is hitting the road headlining her own tour. Joining her will be rising rapper, and she recently announced tour dates all over the country.The festival’s roots date back to 2010, when longtime friendsandhosted their first festival event in California to promote their clothing line and Earth Day. Names liketook part. Later, thewas co-founded in D.C. in 2013, with Big K.R.I.T serving as the headliner.The festival relocated to Washington, D.C. to promote environmental awareness and health causes in the African-American community.Scroll below for more moments from Broccoli City Festival 2024.

