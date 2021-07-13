Victoria’s Secret Karen Has Meltdown In Store, Twitter Drags Dusty Ditz For Mental Break Scam

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

These Karens are extremely out of control. A white woman had a weepy-eyed meltdown in a Victoria’s Secret store after the cell phone footage being taken of her made it clear she was the one acting a fool, and it was being record for all the world to see.

From what we’ve been able to gather from the various videos up and down your social media timelines it went down in a Victoria’s Secret in the Short Hills Mall in New Jersey, where the Karen in question was chasing a Black woman, who had time, around the store.

In various clips, a white woman who has come to be identified as Abigail Elphick is seen following around a Black woman named Ijeoma Ukenta. But Elphick’s audacity goes out the window when after appearing to come in to strike Ukenta as she starts recording, falls back and bends down, seeming to cry.

The jig is up and the weeping is in effect as Ukenta is heard saying, “I never thought nothing like this would ever happen to me. She just tried to run and hit me.”

Elphick denies the claim, but Ukenta is adamant, noting she has witnesses to the white woman’s suspect behavor.

Did the white lady not think Black poeple have cell phones, too, in 2021? But, it gets better. In further footage, Koo Koo Karen is seen violently shaking on the floor while asking not to get recorded.

Ukenta is apparently on her p’s and q’s since she’s started a GoFundMe to defend herself in court against the wild Karen in the video. It seems that cops nor security did much to deal with out of pocket white woman, so she’s looking to hire a solid attorney.

But we’re just here for the heaps of slander being tossed on this white fragility in pure distilled form of a snowflake as she weeps and begs not to have security called on her. The slow motion faint for sympathy is the dead giveway (one of many), that this Karen is full of it.

