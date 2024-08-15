Usher Postpones Tour Due to Neck Injury, ATL Fans React
Usher Postpones Tour After Suffering a Neck Injury [MORE INFO] RELATED: Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]Usher recently postponed his tour due to a neck injury, leaving fans disappointed but understanding. The legendary artist, known for his AMAZING performances, revealed that he needs time to recover fully and prioritize his health, “Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest USHER show of all time. My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week. The good news is that the doctors are saying that with appropriate rest and treatment, I should be ready to commence the tour in Washington DC on August 20th. I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon.” Fans took to social media to express their support and sympathy, with many sending loving wishes for a swift recovery. While some were upset about the delay, the majority appreciated Usher’s making it a point to let them know when the tour would start. Check out some of the fan reactions to Usher’s post-pone news below! RELATED:
Usher Postpones Tour Due to Neck Injury, ATL Fans React was originally published on hotspotatl.com
