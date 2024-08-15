Listen Live
Usher Postpones Opening Night of New Tour, Fans React On X

Usher Postpones Opening Night of “Past, Present & Future” Tour To “Rest & Heal,” Fans React On X

Published on August 15, 2024

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty / Usher

Fans of Usher are a mix of disappointed, mad, and understanding after the iconic R&B superstar postponed his concert just hours before he was set to take the stage. 
Usher fans will have to put their outfits back under their mattresses after the “U Got It Bad” singer postponed the opening night of his “Past, Present, and Future” tour in Atlanta. He took to his social media accounts to announce the bad news, blaming his body for not being ready and needing “a second to rest and heal.” However, he assured fans the date would be made up, and the tour was still on. The full statement reads:

For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans. I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal. You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you’ll also be getting 100% of me. 

The Last Thing I want to do ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am If I cant’ physically give you my best. 

My Team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you. 

Usher

Fans Are Very Upset

As expected, fans were not thrilled that the singer postponed their plans to see Usher at the last minute, and they vented on X, formerly Twitter. “Haven’t even had my coffee yet and Usher has cancelled a show, Trump is lying about a lisp, Star Wars fans are pissed, Monkeypox is on the rise and we still haven’t gotten an explanation about Terrence Howard and that wig,” one person on X wrote. Another X user added, “@usher needs to go ahead and cancel the rest of the Atlanta shows for this week. Nobody should be able to go tonight if we can’t go. Yes! I’m hating.” Others were more understanding, giving Usher grace because he had been working nonstop, especially because of his Las Vegas residency. 
We hope Usher gets the rest and healing to complete this tour. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Usher Postpones Opening Night of “Past, Present & Future” Tour To “Rest & Heal,” Fans React On X was originally published on cassiuslife.com

