Usher Postpones Opening Night of “Past, Present & Future” Tour To “Rest & Heal,” Fans React On X

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Usher fans will have to put their outfits back under their mattresses after the “U Got It Bad” singer postponed the opening night of his “Past, Present, and Future” tour in Atlanta. He took to his social media accounts to announce the bad news, blaming his body for not being ready and needing “a second to rest and heal.” However, he assured fans the date would be made up, and the tour was still on. The full statement reads:

For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans. I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal. You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you’ll also be getting 100% of me.

The Last Thing I want to do ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am If I cant’ physically give you my best.

My Team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you.

Usher

Fans Are Very Upset

“Haven’t even had my coffee yet and

Usher

has cancelled a show, Trump is lying about a lisp, Star Wars fans are pissed, Monkeypox is on the rise and we still haven’t gotten an explanation about Terrence Howard and that wig,” one person on X wrote.

needs to go ahead and cancel the rest of the Atlanta shows for this week. Nobody should be able to go tonight if we can’t go. Yes! I’m hating.”