Usher Postpones Opening Night of “Past, Present & Future” Tour To “Rest & Heal,” Fans React On X
For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans. I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal. You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you’ll also be getting 100% of me.
The Last Thing I want to do ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am If I cant’ physically give you my best.
My Team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you.
Usher
Fans Are Very UpsetAs expected, fans were not thrilled that the singer postponed their plans to see Usher at the last minute, and they vented on X, formerly Twitter. “Haven’t even had my coffee yet and Usher has cancelled a show, Trump is lying about a lisp, Star Wars fans are pissed, Monkeypox is on the rise and we still haven’t gotten an explanation about Terrence Howard and that wig,” one person on X wrote. Another X user added, “@usher needs to go ahead and cancel the rest of the Atlanta shows for this week. Nobody should be able to go tonight if we can’t go. Yes! I’m hating.” Others were more understanding, giving Usher grace because he had been working nonstop, especially because of his Las Vegas residency. We hope Usher gets the rest and healing to complete this tour. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
