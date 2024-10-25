USF Men's Basketball Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim Passes Away After Complications During Medical Procedure
USF Men’s Basketball Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim Passes Away After Complications During Medical Procedure
Tampa Bay Times, noting that he died Thursday during a medical procedure at a local Tampa hospital. USF later confirmed the loss of their coach, with Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly noting the unforgettable energy he brought to the program and offering support to all of those suffering from his death. “All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim,” said Kelly. “He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation. Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the University and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.” He was also the younger brother of Shareef Abdur-Rahim, who was known for his 13-year NBA run on teams like the Vancouver Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, and Sacramento Kings before retiring. He currently serves as the president of the NBA G League. “On behalf of my family, I want to express our gratitude to all who have reached out regarding Amir’s passing. Please remember our family in your prayers. As @sunsetAMIR would say, to God be the Glory,” his brother said in a statement on behalf of the family. But Amir wasn’t just the little brother; he was slowly building his own respected career in coaching. He began as a graduate assistant at Murray State before briefly becoming the director of player development at Georgia Tech. From there, he eventually was named head coach at Kennesaw State, where his legend of turning around lackluster programs began. After inheriting the Kennesaw Owls from Al Skinner in 2022-23, he led them to a 26-9 record, their first winning season in franchise history and first-ever NCAA Division I tournament. But he left after that, taking on a similar challenge with South Florida. Despite only coaching there for one season, he left an impact, helping them earn their first regular-season AAC title and first AP Top 25 ranking. Abdur-Rahim is survived by his wife, Arianne, and their three children. See how the basketball is mourning his untimely passing below.Just weeks before the college basketball season began, the University of South Florida was the site of a tragedy. Men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim passed away at the age of 43. The tragic news was announced by the
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
USF Men’s Basketball Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim Passes Away After Complications During Medical Procedure was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box