Uncle Luke Demands Money & Respect From Women In Hip-Hop
Uncle Luke Tells Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice & Sexxy Red, “Send Me My F*ckin Check”
Uncle Luke feels like the ladies burning up the Hip-Hop charts owe him money because of his Supreme Court victory. For those who don’t know, Luther Campbell, aka Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew fame, took the fight to create raunchy rap music to the Supreme Court in the 90s, and he won. Now, Campbell feels all the ladies in Hip-Hop currently churning out hits owe him some money because he feels it’s because of him that they can rap about suggestive themes and do the things they like to do on stage. On Monday, Campbell hopped on Instagram Live to give a backhanded compliment to the ladies of Hip-Hop by pointing out they are running the genre while the men are slacking. At the same time, he demanded rappers like Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, and Sexxy Red send him money. “Male rap is on some bulls**t right now,” Campbell said during the Instagram Live. “I’m sorry. The females are winning. They’re doing everything that I did. I’m still waiting for these girls to send me a f**king check.” “I need a check from Ice Spice, who turns her a** around and drops it like it’s hot,” Uncle Luke said. “I need a check from Sexyy Red — nah, Red [is] my friend… All the f**king girls, Megan Thee Stallion. Anybody that’s running around shaking their a**es, talking about p**sy and d**k on the record, y’all need to send me a check.” He followed that up by saying they don’t need to give money, but they do have to pay him his respect, adding that Sexxy Red already gave him his props. “The girls don’t need to give me a check. They need to pay respect. The only one who has is sexy Red. That’s my girl,” he wrote on X.
Users On X Disagree With Uncle LukeNone of the women he has mentioned have responded to him, and understandably so because they are quite busy. Each of them is coming off or currently on a tour and promoting new music. Fans are stepping up to the plate for them, calling out Uncle Luke for his comments. “He wants y’all to forget he was on here takin shots at Janelle Monae for showing a nipple. It’s like he loses sleep when he sees BW owning their sexual agency,” one person X, formerly Twitter, wrote. We can’t argue with that. You can see more reactions to Uncle Luke’s strange comments in the gallery below.
1. Very true
2. Hmmmmm
3. Exactly
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Uncle Luke Tells Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice & Sexxy Red, “Send Me My F*ckin Check” was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from 97.9 The Box