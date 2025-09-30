Tyreek Hill All Smiles Over Suffering Gruesome Season-Ending Knee Injury, X Reacts

The Miami Dolphins’ win over the New York Jets was the textbook definition of bittersweet.

Of course, the victory wasn’t exactly surprising, since both teams were winless going into Monday night’s game, but Tua Tagovailoa was expected to be accurate enough to edge out the win.

Miami did come out on top 27-21, despite a late-game rally from New York, but in the process, they lost Tyreek Hill. In the third quarter, the wide receiver caught a short 10-yard pass near the sideline, and his leg got wrapped up in a tackle, making for a gruesome injury.

Teams on both sides knelt down waiting for him to be tended to as the medical team had to cut off his shoe, and his mom came rushing to his side.

Hill was eventually loaded onto a cart while his teammate showed him support as he was driven away rocking an air cast. Still, he smiled and waved to the crowd as they cheered on his exit, with his next stop being the hospital.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the Dolphins fans’ worst fears: that he dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments, which will require surgery later today.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did an overnight interview with WSVN 7News as they await an official diagnosis.

“We don’t know the extent of the injury. Doctors have told me he dislocated his knee, which I think was apparent for everyone who watched the horrific play,” Rosenhaus said. “But what that means, and the extent of the damage, and whether he’ll need surgery, to what extent, all of that we should find out within the next couple hours.”

Getting carted out with a near-certain season-ending injury with a smile across his face wasn’t just an act for the camera; head coach Mike McDaniel confirms it was his attitude that kept the team in high spirits.

“He was probably in the best spirits of any player that I’ve ever seen [have] such a terrible experience,” McDaniel said. “He immediately had wide eyes and was talking, ‘I’m good, just make sure the guys get this win.’ He was focused on the team.”

It worked, and the Dolphins had two consecutive touchdown drives after Hill’s exit.

With a 1-3 record, the Dolphins are already facing an uphill battle that now gets even steeper. With a Hill-sized hole in their roster, they’ll look for more guys to step up in his absence, including recently unretired former New York Giants Darren Waller.

“There is no replacing [Hill], but I feel like we got guys that can get the job done,” he told ESPN.

Of course, social media poked fun at Hill’s off-the-field issues and finally being free from Tagovailoa.

See the reactions below.

Tyreek Hill All Smiles Over Suffering Gruesome Season-Ending Knee Injury, X Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

