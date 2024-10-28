Listen Live
Tyler, The Creator Drops New ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ LP, Fans On X Give Early Reviews

Published on October 28, 2024

Tyler, The Creator teased his seventh studio album CHROMOKOPIA around two weeks ago via social media, stirring up excitement among his devoted fan base. Releasing early Monday morning (October 28), CHROMOKOPIA is currently a hot topic of discussion on the X platform with fans giving their early reviews.

The release of CHROMOKOPIA was unexpected by fans of Tyler, The Creator, and the unconventional but eye-catching rollout immediately grabbed their attention. After the release of the well-received first single “Noid,” along with a video for the track, fan anticipation was notably high across several channels.
With a Monday release, Tyler, The Creator is seeking to disrupt the usual Friday music drop schedule, intending to have fans sit with the project for ht entire week and not compete with the dozens of releases. During our first listen to the album, Tyler's layered production and his comfortability between R&B inflection and straight-up rapping showcase the entire scope of his artistry. There is a theme we detected early, which materializes in the aforementioned "Noid" single, which sees T wrestling with the trappings of fame and the paranoia it inspires in him. Continuing his big bag money talk from CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, T delivers a few boasts highlighting his financial position but as he has demonstrated from his debut studio album, T's production style has only evolved to a level where he has few peers, especially of his generation. Another refreshing angle of the CHROMOKOPIA is Tyler's mother appearing across the album encouraging her son to keep his wits about him, just as she did on T's previous album on "MOMMA TALK." The album tackles several themes, including abortion on the track "Hey Jane" and the curse of false bravado that T examines on "Take Your Mask Off." On X, the reactions to CHROMOKOPIA are still pouring in and we've shared some of them below. Click here to find the album at your preferred DSP.

Tyler, The Creator Drops New ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ LP, Fans On X Give Early Reviews was originally published on hiphopwired.com

