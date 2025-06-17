Tyler Herro Says He Doesn’t Believe In History Before 1950, Social Media Roasts Him

It’s not just actors and musicians with upcoming projects to promote who are hopping in front of a camera to stream; athletes are also getting in on the action.

Tyler Herro is taking advantage of his extended offseason by chopping it on a Twitch livestream with Adin Ross and N3on.

The conversation turns to the internet’s ongoing debate about whether Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game in 1962 actually occurred, given the lack of footage. It leads a member of the chat to ask the Miami Heat player if the legend would be a top talent in today’s league.

It leads Herro down the trail of not even knowing what Chamberlain looked like or his playing style.

Ross says he believes it happened, but Herro says, “You think history is a real thing? Nah, I don’t believe in history. I don’t believe in anything that happened before 1950,” Herro responds, after telling N3on he doesn’t believe in the moon landing either.

The three of them burst into laughter as Ross continued to pepper him with questions about the Earth being flat or humans traveling to Mars.

“How do we know he came to America or the land or whatever? They said it was 1492,” he says when asked about Christopher Columbus’ sail to America.

N3on eggs him on, adding, “But there’s no way of knowing it was really him. Could’ve been Bob. I’m being deadass.”

Ross’ chat was down to debate Herro’s views, though, claiming Columbus’ travels are easily verifiable, but the hooper wasn’t budging.

“They said they ‘documented it,’” said Herro while reading the chat. “See, y’all believe that. I don’t believe that sh-t. I never read that sh-t in school.”

You can watch the entire eight-hour Kick stream here, where they get up some shots, debate their favorite streamers, and the top hoopers of all time.

There’s no way to tell if Herro was joking around or genuinely believed his claims were serious, but social media roasted him either way. See the reactions below.