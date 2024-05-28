Listen Live
Local

TwogetherLand Music Festival Day 1 Recap (Photos)

Published on May 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

Twogetherland Festival produced by One Music Fest brought out over 20,000 people for two days of live entertainment, activities, and sponsored activations Memorial Day weekend. This would mark Dallas’s first destination music festival held at Fair Park Dallas!

In recent years, there has been an increase in people relocating to Dallas and it has really exposed how BIG we do it down South.  Now, we haven’t always received the credit due when it comes to our contributions to the music industry; but this music festival was our time to shine and show the world how dope of a city we are.

The name Twogetherland promotes Dallas coming together as ONE and putting Dallas on the map having a great time. See photos from day 1 of of the music festival with live performances from some of your favorite music artists.

TwogetherLand Music Festival Day 1 Recap (Photos)  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. Summer Walker at Twogether Land Festival

Summer Walker at Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

2. Summer Walker at Twogether Land Festival

Summer Walker at Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland 

3. 4batz at Twogether Land Festival

4batz at Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

4. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

5. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

6. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

7. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

8. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

9. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

10. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

11. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

12. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

13. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

14. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

15. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

16. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

17. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

18. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

19. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

20. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

21. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

22. Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Minority Prospects - HBCU All-Star Game 2024_700x400
Events

Minority Prospects HBCU All-Star Weekend Slides into Houston May 31 – June 1!

close up view of a hand holding bank notes
Contests

[MUSIC SURVEY] Enter To Win $250 Cash!

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

10 items
News

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live

Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - October 29, 2023
Crime

Former ‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor Fatally Shot in Los Angeles

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Obituaries

2-time PGA Tour Winner, Grayson Murray, Dead by Suicide at 30

Pastor Keion
News

Pastor Keion and Shaunie Henderson Talk Viral ShadeRoom Clip, Life in the Public Eye + More

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close