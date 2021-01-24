Twitter Turns Dustin Poirier Knocking Conor McGregor Out Into Hilarious Memes

Twitter wasted no time clowing Conor McGregor after he got knocked out by Dustin Poirier in his UFC return.
Lol y’all have no chill.
When you hear the alarm but hit snooze #UFC257 #McGregorPoirier #Khabib pic.twitter.com/ybXLrtxufj— Hakerz21 (@Hak3rz21) January 24, 2021
The accuracy.
Me after I tell with my homegirl I’m 5 minutes away: pic.twitter.com/DfTJRcrcVt— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 24, 2021
Jemele exposing why the ladies always late to their dates lol.
We felt this one.
Cozy vibes.
Dustin Poirier VS Conor Mcgregor Highlights | HD |#UFC257 #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/xkI3eF8EDX— 𝘛𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩 🕸 (@TalishTariq2) January 24, 2021
Looks about right.
Man McGregor really dropped the meme on us #UFC257 #UFC #ConorMcGregor #TKO pic.twitter.com/QAzi3CQuNV— LOOL (@TwwitterSavage) January 24, 2021
TEARS!
Never rocked with #ConorMcGregor— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 24, 2021
Here was reaction when he got TKO’ed by Floyd pic.twitter.com/tMyvKL7oel
L O L!
Quick Andy’s coming #UFC257 #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/lnDXQt2vNS— Joe Leal (@joe_l3al) January 24, 2021
NOT TOY STORY, LOL!
THE INTERNET IS UNDEFEATED!!!😂#BernieSandersMittens #BernieMeme #UFC257 📱#ESPNPlus #McGregorPoirier2 #UFCFightIsland #MMA #conormcgregor #MMATwitter #DustinPoirier #Poirier— §antana^_^City!¡🗯 (@8TeamChampion) January 24, 2021
Khabib Dana White
Jake Paul Floyd Mayweather
Nate Robinson Ronda Rousey #ufc #boxing #ESPN pic.twitter.com/gXxxjfVyvW
Oh, this is a good one.