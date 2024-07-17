Twitter Reacts to Drakes Video of Toronto Mansion Flooded With Brown Water (Gallery)

Drake continues to encounter challenges amid recent severe weather in Toronto. A powerful storm swept through the city this week, causing significant flooding that affected many residents, including the artist himself. Drake took to Instagram on Tuesday to share footage of brown water inundating parts of his mansion.In the Instagram Story, amid the murky deluge, Drake humorously added, “This better be espresso martini.” The video showed him and another individual grappling with the aftermath, attempting to clean up the mess caused by the floods. According to reports from CTV News, Toronto experienced three intense thunderstorms within a span of just three hours on July 16th. Meteorologist Dave Phillips noted that despite July typically being the rainiest month in the city, the downpour during this storm event surpassed expectations, dumping 25% more rain in three hours than the entire monthly average for July. The extensive rainfall led to widespread disruptions across highways, roads, and left hundreds of thousands without power. This recent ordeal adds to a series of challenges Drake has faced at his properties. Earlier in May, his Toronto estate became a focal point due to a nearby shooting amidst a diss track exchange with Kendrick Lamar. The incident prompted local news coverage, including helicopter flights over his home, which Drake humorously lamented on Instagram Stories. Twitter Reacts Below to Why Drake is having a bad year!