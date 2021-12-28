Twitter Is Flaming Ari Fletcher, Accusses Her of Downplaying Domestic Violence

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Ari Fletcher is once again trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

Moneybagg Yo’s boo-thang is in hot water on social media after a clip from an interview from the Don’t Call Me A White Girl podcast went viral. In the clip, Fletcher spoke about her, and the “Wockesha” rapper learning to communicate with each other despite her past volatility when they first got together in 2019.

The conversation shifted to how Fletcher would want Moneybagg Yo to respond to the threat of her leaving him. She jokingly said, “Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘B*tch leave. I wish you would walk out the door.”

“I’m going to just sit down because I got a son, and I’m not trying to die – I got a son. So I’m only staying because I got a son, and I don’t want you to shoot me,” she continued.

As expected, her cringe-worthy comments caught the immediate attention of Twitter, and they went in on her swiftly. One user wrote, “Ari Fletcher been a clown, so idk why it’s such an uproar that she promotes toxic relationships. This is the type “relationship goals” that y’all idolize in these rappers and their girlfriends/baby mamas until there’s domestic violence involved.”

Fletcher exacerbated the situation when she hopped on Instagram Live, resorting to name-calling and seemingly downplaying victims of domestic violence who didn’t find her joke funny, adding that it’s not her place to be a role model.

“Y’all find the negative sh*t in everything and try to blow it up,” Fletcher. “I was exaggerating, nobody want a gun pulled on them. Please STFU.”

“I got so much power over the internet that it’s scary,” she also added on Twitter.

We won’t be shocked if Fletcher hops back on Instagram Live to apologize via the notes app. You can peep more reactions to the buffoonery in the gallery below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

