Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

103 years ago today (June 1, 1921), a catastrophic tragedy known to many either as The Tulsa Massacre, Tulsa Race Riots, The Black Wall Street Massacre or anything along the lines of those variations came to an end after 48 hours of deadly racism that resulted in the eradication of Black affluence thriving in Tulsa, Oklahoma. From Black History Month that spans all of February to the fact that Black Music Month actually starts today, it’s always important to know our history and commemorate the events that changed us as a culture, whether from a positive or negative perspective.
However, we’re here today to show you all a different side of Tulsa that often gets overlooked in the midst of mourning. The Tulsa riots will for sure never be forgotten on our people, especially when it comes to the city’s current residents. However, there’s a whole new wave of Black affluence happening in the city right now that’s being spearheaded by the good people over at Build In Tulsa.
On this special anniversary in Tulsa, we chopped it up with the company’s Managing Director, Ashli Sims, to get a closer look at the advancements happening in tech, education, business, architecture, entertainment and so much more.
Operating on a mission statement to “close the wealth gap in America by catalyzing the creation of multi-generational wealth through tech and entrepreneurship,” Build In Tulsa has been doing some major heavy lifting when it comes to distributing equitable knowledge, breaking barriers that we’ve been culturally hurdling over for decades, programming centers built especially for Black entrepreneurs and most importantly building community. Throughout our sit-down with Ashli Sims, community-building acted as an overarching theme that applied to all aspects of the company. For her and many likeminded Tulsa residents, the constant commemoration or even excess empathy can oftentimes feel like being anchored to the past — how do you move towards a brighter future if the world is still mourning yesterday’s tragedy?
In all actuality, Tulsa is making strides in rebuilding the affluence that once made it a mecca for Black prosperity. Not only did we have Ashli on board to break it all down for us, but we even provided a few photos below so you can visually see what life is currently like for our people in T-Town. The duck slide at Gathering Place Park looks like a lot of fun!
As we remember the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 that put a huge dent on Black affluence 103 years ago today, watch our one-on-one with Build In Tulsa’s Ashli Sims to understand the advancements happening in the city today. Also, peep a gallery of images below that showcases Tulsa, Oklahoma in all its glory, from the Future CEO Camp and the Tower of Reconciliation to the recent 1921 Awards ceremony:
1. A walking tour happening alongside a Black Wall Street muralSource:Build in Tulsa
2. A permanent monument to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa MassacreSource:Build in Tulsa
3. Tulsa’s 2023 Black Venture Summit lunchSource:Build in Tulsa
4. The Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, OKSource:Build in Tulsa
5. Black Lives Matter pavement mural on Black Wall StreetSource:Build in Tulsa
6. An overview of Gathering Place ParkSource:Build in Tulsa
7. Black Lives Matter pavement mural on Black Wall StreetSource:Build in Tulsa
8. Activities like kayaking are always available at Gathering Place ParkSource:Build in Tulsa
9. A 2023 Friendsgiving in TulsaSource:Build in Tulsa
10. The prestigious Tower of ReconciliationSource:Build in Tulsa
11. Female Founders Pitch Night in Tulsa, OklahomaSource:Build in Tulsa
12. A monument signifying the Tower Of Reconciliation in TulsaSource:Build in Tulsa
13. Performances at the Living Arts ShowcaseSource:Build in Tulsa
14. The Hope Statue at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation ParkSource:Build in Tulsa
15. The Future CEO Camp of TulsaSource:Build in Tulsa
16. The duck slide at Gathering Place ParkSource:Build in Tulsa
17. Female Founders Pitch Night from February 2024Source:Build in Tulsa
18. Joyful surprises at the Female Founders Pitch NightSource:Build in Tulsa
19. The reopening of Black Wall Street GallerySource:Build in Tulsa
20. Ashli Sims presenting the first place winner of Female Founders Pitch Night with a check for $20,000Source:Build in Tulsa
21. Christmas 2023 parade in TulsaSource:Build in Tulsa
22. Techstars Tulsa Demo Day from August 2022Source:Build in Tulsa
23. Walking tour of Black Wall StreetSource:Build in Tulsa
24. Build In Tulsa’s Black Men of Entrepreneurship BrunchSource:Build in Tulsa
25. Black Venture Summit walkSource:Build in Tulsa
26. W.E. [Women Entrepreneurs] Build Day in Tulsa, OklahomaSource:Build in Tulsa
27. The scenic views of Oaklawn Cemetery in GreenwoodSource:Build in Tulsa
28. Black Wall Street. Forever Remembered.Source:Build in Tulsa
