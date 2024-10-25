Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Tubi Celebrated Buffy The Vampire Slayer's LGBTQ+ TV Influence

Tubi Celebrated ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s’ Influence On LGBTQ+ Representation In TV With Special Drag Show Extravaganza [Gallery]

Published on October 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tubi Buffy's Biggest Slays Event Photos

Source: Stewart Cook / Tubi

Tubi hosted a special event in West Hollywood on Wednesday (Oct. 23) to mark the arrival of the iconic series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” on the streaming platform. Read more about the exciting event and check out a gallery of photos from the night inside.
Held at the vibrant Abbey Food & Bar, the Buffy’s Biggest Slays drag extravaganza was designed to celebrate not only the nostalgia and pop-culture impact of Buffy, but also its profound influence on LGBTQ+ representation in TV. The event was an unforgettable night, featuring a panel moderated by GLAAD’s Vice President of Communications and Talent, Anthony Allen Ramos, who brought a unique perspective on the significance of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in queer media. Joining Ramos on the panel was actress and writer Amber Benson, who played the fan-favorite character Tara on the show and whose storyline was a groundbreaking moment for LGBTQ+ visibility on screen. Entertainment writer Joey Medina rounded out the panel, discussing the series’ lasting influence in television history and its special place in the hearts of viewers everywhere. The evening’s vampiric drag show brought the iconic show’s themes to life with a dazzling celebration of some of Buffy’s most beloved moments. Attendees, including press and influencers, soaked in the lively atmosphere and shared in discussions about Buffy’s legacy, particularly how it paved the way for inclusive and diverse storytelling in supernatural and fantasy TV. There were photo booth moments, themed drinks and treats and even a booth to get a custom tooth gem by Tooth Couture. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” fans who missed the event can now catch every episode of the classic series on Tubi. By bringing Buffy to a new audience, Tubi not only satisfies nostalgic fans but also introduces the show to a new generation eager to experience the supernatural battles, unique characters, and the show’s ongoing cultural resonance.

Check out a gallery from the fun event below:

 

1.

Source: Tubi

2.

Source: Tubi

3.

Source: Tubi

4.

Source: Tubi

5.

Source: Tubi

6.

Source: Tubi

7.

Source: Tubi

8.

Source: Tubi

9.

Source: Tubi

10.

Source: Tubi

11.

Source: Tubi

12.

Source: Tubi

13.

Source: Tubi

14.

Source: Tubi

15.

Source: Tubi

16.

Source: Tubi

17.

Source: Tubi

18.

Source: Tubi

19.

Source: Tubi

20.

Source: Tubi

21.

Source: Tubi

Tubi Celebrated ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s’ Influence On LGBTQ+ Representation In TV With Special Drag Show Extravaganza [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close