Tubi Celebrated Buffy The Vampire Slayer's LGBTQ+ TV Influence
Tubi Celebrated ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s’ Influence On LGBTQ+ Representation In TV With Special Drag Show Extravaganza [Gallery]
Tubi hosted a special event in West Hollywood on Wednesday (Oct. 23) to mark the arrival of the iconic series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” on the streaming platform. Read more about the exciting event and check out a gallery of photos from the night inside. Held at the vibrant Abbey Food & Bar, the Buffy’s Biggest Slays drag extravaganza was designed to celebrate not only the nostalgia and pop-culture impact of Buffy, but also its profound influence on LGBTQ+ representation in TV. The event was an unforgettable night, featuring a panel moderated by GLAAD’s Vice President of Communications and Talent, Anthony Allen Ramos, who brought a unique perspective on the significance of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in queer media. Joining Ramos on the panel was actress and writer Amber Benson, who played the fan-favorite character Tara on the show and whose storyline was a groundbreaking moment for LGBTQ+ visibility on screen. Entertainment writer Joey Medina rounded out the panel, discussing the series’ lasting influence in television history and its special place in the hearts of viewers everywhere. The evening’s vampiric drag show brought the iconic show’s themes to life with a dazzling celebration of some of Buffy’s most beloved moments. Attendees, including press and influencers, soaked in the lively atmosphere and shared in discussions about Buffy’s legacy, particularly how it paved the way for inclusive and diverse storytelling in supernatural and fantasy TV. There were photo booth moments, themed drinks and treats and even a booth to get a custom tooth gem by Tooth Couture. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” fans who missed the event can now catch every episode of the classic series on Tubi. By bringing Buffy to a new audience, Tubi not only satisfies nostalgic fans but also introduces the show to a new generation eager to experience the supernatural battles, unique characters, and the show’s ongoing cultural resonance.
Check out a gallery from the fun event below:
Tubi Celebrated ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s’ Influence On LGBTQ+ Representation In TV With Special Drag Show Extravaganza [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com
