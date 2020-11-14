CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Trump Supporters Attend DC Struggle ‘Million MAGA March’, Maybe A Thousand Showed Up

Posted November 14, 2020

Pro-Trump Right Wing Groups Hold "Million MAGA March" To Protest Election Results

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty


The losing team, better known as supporters and flunkies of President Donald Trump, aren’t giving up their pipe dream of overturning the will of the people. A so-called “Million MAGA March” is currently taking place in Washington, D.C. as Trump continues to throw around the baseless accusations of fraud and a stolen election.

According to reports from local outlets WAMU and WTOP, the Million MAGA March began at 12:00 p.m. local time in Washington with a smattering of hundreds or perhaps thousands of attendees decked out in memorabilia devoted to President Trump or bearing signs praising the former business mogul.

Trump drove by in a motorcade during a trip towards nearby Loudoun County in Virginia to get in a round of golf as he’s known to do. Surprisingly, the president issued a tweet Saturday that didn’t reference his longshot legal battle in getting the election results flipped into his favor while questioning President-elect Joe Biden’s legitimacy.

Speakers at the rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court included conspiracy theorist Alex Jones among others who share Trump’s politics and viewpoints.

Reports from observers on the ground say that the marchers were met by counterprotests but city police have maintained the peace despite concerns of violence or other clashes.

President Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany put out a tweet that made the claim that millions were in attendance but it was quickly debunked by news outlets using figures from the U.S. Park Service, city officials, and law enforcement.

On Twitter, folks are clowning the Million MAGA March for the explosive waste of time that it is, although we do believe they have the right to look as bad as they want to so kudos for free speech.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Trump Supporters Attend DC Struggle ‘Million MAGA March’, Maybe A Thousand Showed Up  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Dave East Pop Up
Griselda Rapper Benny The Butcher Shot In Attempted…
 15 hours ago
11.15.20
15 items
Trap Back Jumpin: Gucci Mane, Jeezy Announce They’re…
 22 hours ago
11.15.20
Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie
Report: Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After Being Shot In…
 2 days ago
11.14.20
4 items
Jeremih Reportedly In ICU For COVID-19, Rappers Offer…
 2 days ago
11.14.20
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Earl Thomas’ Wife Files For Divorce Months After…
 2 days ago
11.14.20
15 items
Trump Supporters Attend DC Struggle ‘Million MAGA March’,…
 2 days ago
11.15.20
15 items
2 Chainz Drops Long-Awaited ‘So Help Me God’…
 3 days ago
11.13.20
Quando Rondo Says King Von Shooting Was “Self-Defense”
 3 days ago
11.13.20
Pharrell Williams Is Launching A Skin Care Line…
 3 days ago
11.13.20
Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Reunites For…
 3 days ago
11.13.20
Ticketmaster’s Plan To Check Covid-19 Status For Concerts…
 4 days ago
11.12.20
Omarion’s 5 Keys To A Youthful, Healthy &…
 4 days ago
11.13.20
Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Debut Album ‘Good News’…
 4 days ago
11.12.20
Nick Cannon Is Reportedly In Talks With MTV…
 4 days ago
11.12.20
Jay-Z “Fan” Bypassed Airport Security To Hop On…
 4 days ago
11.12.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 days ago
11.12.20
Photos
Close