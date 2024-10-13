Trump Rallygoers Stranded In Coachella, Xitter Laughs At MAGA Fail

Trump Rallygoers Stranded In Coachella, Xitter Clowns MAGA Fail
co-signed putting hands on a woman for daring to distrupt), and even actor Dennis Quaid spoke. He’s once again getting cooked for his Trump support, but that’s nothing new. But after the rally is the real struggle. Apparently, in order to attend, you had to be bussed into the private ranch that was just outside of Indio, where Coachella is held. Getting the people there seemed to go off without a hitch. But getting the people out turned into a circus that included buses unable to find gas or just showing up late, if at all, to take people back to Indio or wherever it was their blessed MAGA-loving hearts had as a final destination The Twitter user Billie Nelson below hilarious recapped the folly.Donald Trump loves to talk out the side of his trout mouth at a rally, but when it comes to the logistics, that’s a different story. The MAGA fateful who attended his rally in Coachella on Saturday evening (Oct. 12) learned this the hard way when they found themselves stranded due to a bussing snafu. As for the rally itself, it was standard nihilistic fare (Trump even seemingly
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The Xitter massive witnessing another MAGA fail in real time and the aftermath had a field day piling on the slander. Reportedly, it was a 5-mile trek, through the desert, to get back to their cars. This is your Orange King, eh? Even MAGA couldn’t help themselves, bullying one of their faithful who detailed the shenanigans to take down his post because it made their Orange Chieftan look bad. What a time. Plenty of X users were encouraging those stranded to consider that this is exactly what Trump thinks of them. But we wouldn’t recommend you hold your breath expecting the cult members to have a come to Jesus moment. Peep the best reactions in the gallery. https://twitter.com/akjakalope/status/1845519030787953040 window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) });
He bussed people in. He did NOT bus people out. At Calhoun Ranch. In between Indio & Coachella. In the desert, stranded at night, with no way out. He squeezed out what he wanted, got his sound bite. He got his photos. He got his propaganda. He left. He left MAGA in the desert to… pic.twitter.com/GnVE2dIG23— Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) October 13, 2024
