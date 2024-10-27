Listen Live
Trump MSG Rally Is A Racist-Fest, Puerto Rico Slander Backfiring

Trump MSG Rally Is A Racist-Fest, Puerto Rico Slander Backfiring Bigly

Published on October 27, 2024

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally At Madison Square Garden In NYC

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Donald Trump saw his dream come true and held a rally in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, October 27. True to brand, the rally quickly revealed itself to be littered with racist rhetoric and more quizzical meandering for the former POTUS, who lost in 2020 and is still in denial.
You knew you were in for KKK levels of racism just from the first speaker, Tony Hinchcliffe. During his time on stage, he managed to disparage every Puerto Rican on the planet by calling the country (a US commonwealth, by the way) a “floating island of garbage.”   But that wasn’t all, he managed to disrespect Israelis and Palestinians, too. And we ain’t even going to mention the watermelon “joke.” Actually, F that guy.   Shortly after Hinchcliffe’s racist diarrhea of the mouth, Puerto Rican superstar told his 40 million plus followers to get in formation. This is where MAGA cult members need to be reminded that Puerto Rican are U.S. citizens, thus have every right to vote.   As for the Trump, his levels of fascism with a side of “Take the mic from grandpa” powers are rising exponentially.   The good folks on X (formerly Twitter) who are not part of the MAGA cult are going in, pointing out every disgustingly vile moment, particularly the vitriol aimed at Puerto Rico. Because if mainstream media is going to try to sanewash Trump (and even they are calling the rally explicitly racist), social media will have no parts of such foolishness.
See for yourself in the gallery.  

1.

2.

3. Melania, and some guy, sighting.

4.

5.

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1850671956875723198

6.

7. Dr. Phil, Oprah coat tail rider.

8. You know it's bad when MSM calls a spade a spade.

9.

https://twitter.com/MSignorile/status/1850656150578168218

10.

11.

12.

Trump MSG Rally Is A Racist-Fest, Puerto Rico Slander Backfiring Bigly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

