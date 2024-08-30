Trump Attacks Biden On “Sleeping,” Xitter Has His Snooze Receipts

Trump Attacks Biden On “Sleeping”, Xitter Has Snooze Receipts
Donald Trump attacked President Joe Biden for “sleeping all day long”, but social media quickly responded with evidence of him visibly asleep in public. On Thursday (August 29), Donald Trump went after President Joe Biden for being sleepy in public, which prompted social media to attack him with visual proof of his own moments of dozing off at events. The attack took place during a campaign rally at the Alro Steel factory in Pottersville, Michigan, where the Republican presidential nominee attacked Biden, claiming that he was “laying on a beach, sleeping all day long.” The attack was a reference to a recent photo showing Biden relaxing on the beach at Rehoboth, Delaware near a vacation home that he owns there. “Do we have a president?” he asked. “He just got back from California. He was supposed to go to the White House, he never got there!” “Who the hell wants to sleep, and who wants to sleep in public?”, Trump said, adding: “He’s sleeping! Do you think President Xi of China is at a beach sleeping?” he added to the crowd. “Do you think Kim Jong Un is sleeping, from North Korea, with his nuclear weapons all over the place? They don’t sleep so much. But we have a guy sleeping.” The gathered crowd inside the steel plant seemed fairly receptive to the rant, although it wasn’t directed toward the actual Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Those who saw the footage from the rally online were quick to rebuke Trump’s attack on President Biden about sleep, noting his public siestas. One took place during his trial for election interference in the “hush money” case involving Stormy Daniels in New York City where he visibly dozed off in the courtroom, and the other occurred as he was listening to speakers at the Republican National Convention last month at the FiServ Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The searing quips included “Donnie Nappleseed” and “Sleepy Don” Check out more of the responses to Trump’s “sleeping in public” remarks below.
