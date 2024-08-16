Trey Songz and Queen Naija Light Up the Dell Music Center [PHOTOS]
The show kicked off with Philadelphia’s own Sons of Mystro and DJ Keys, who got the Philly crowd energized early. This dynamic duo of brothers used their violins to interpret multiple genres of music that got the crowd up and out of the seats!
Next up to hit the stage was the ever so talented DJ Diamond Kuts. From a Philly phenomenon to a national sensation, DJ Diamond Kuts reached way into her bag and pulled out all the vibes we needed to hear to get us ready for Queen Naija and Trey Songz. She then got the party started with a little hip shaking club music and even brought some dancers to the stage to showcase their moves.Queen Naija hit the stage looking elegant per usual, with a voice just as heavenly as her looks. She came out performing her hit “Karma”, then made followed up with “Medicine” and “I’m her”. She payed a tribute to the one and only Erykah Badu, singing “Bag Lady” before singing her own rendition with “Pack Lite”. She closed the set with one of fan favorites “Hate our love” and Philly sang Big Sean’s verse word for word. RELATED: 5 Songs Queen Naija MUST Perform in Philly August 15 Last but certainly not least, was Trigga Man himself, Trey Songz. He came on stage performing his debut hit single “I don’t wanna leave” before officially greeting the ladies and gentlemen of Philadelphia. It was so fitting for Songz to sing “I can’t help but wait” after the ladies waited all night for him to come out. RELATED: 5 Deep Cuts Trey Songz MUST Perform in Philly August 15 After receiving a standing ovation for his first song, the ladies got him started as he performed “Na Na” before taking his shirt off; finishing the set with “Panty Droppa” and “Bottoms Up” before tossing his shirt in the crowd for a lucky lady to walk away with an unforgettable Trey Songz souvenir.
Check out everything you might’ve missed from the Trey Songz & Queen Naija show below!
8. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
9. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
10. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
11. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
12. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
13. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
14. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
15. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
16. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
17. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
18. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
19. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
20. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
21. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
23. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
24. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
25. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
26. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
27. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
30. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
32. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
33. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
34. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
35. Trey Songz + Queen Naija @ Dell Music Center Aug. 15th 2024
