Trey Songz and Queen Naija Light Up the Dell Music Center [PHOTOS]

Published on August 16, 2024

The Dell Music Center hosted an amazing show we won’t soon forget. Trey Songz came to the city with Queen Naija to give us their most memorable performances yet.

The show kicked off with Philadelphia’s own Sons of Mystro and DJ Keys, who got the Philly crowd energized early. This dynamic duo of brothers used their violins to interpret multiple genres of music that got the crowd up and out of the seats!

Next up to hit the stage was the ever so talented DJ Diamond Kuts. From a Philly phenomenon to a national sensation, DJ Diamond Kuts reached way into her bag and pulled out all the vibes we needed to hear to get us ready for Queen Naija and Trey Songz. She then got the party started with a little hip shaking club music and even brought some dancers to the stage to showcase their moves.

Queen Naija hit the stage looking elegant per usual, with a voice just as heavenly as her looks. She came out performing her hit “Karma”, then made followed up with “Medicine” and “I’m her”. She payed a tribute to the one and only Erykah Badu, singing “Bag Lady” before singing her own rendition with “Pack Lite”. She closed the set with one of fan favorites “Hate our love” and Philly sang Big Sean’s verse word for word. RELATED: 5 Songs Queen Naija MUST Perform in Philly August 15
Last but certainly not least, was Trigga Man himself, Trey Songz. He came on stage performing his debut hit single “I don’t wanna leave” before officially greeting the ladies and gentlemen of Philadelphia. It was so fitting for Songz to sing “I can’t help but wait” after the ladies waited all night for him to come out. RELATED: 5 Deep Cuts Trey Songz MUST Perform in Philly August 15
After receiving a standing ovation for his first song, the ladies got him started as he performed “Na Na” before taking his shirt off; finishing the set with “Panty Droppa” and “Bottoms Up” before tossing his shirt in the crowd for a lucky lady to walk away with an unforgettable Trey Songz souvenir.

Check out everything you might’ve missed from the Trey Songz & Queen Naija show below!

