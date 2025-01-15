Trend Report: Here Is What Some Of The Fashion Girls Will Be Wearing In 2025

Here Are A Look at the 2025 fashion trends
2025 Fashion TrendsIn addition to skinny jeans, 2025 will be all about relaxed elegance, which speaks to elevated pajama looks that can pass as swimsuit coverups or casual sets that give off a quiet yet luxurious slay. Also, 2025 will update the neutral color palette with mocha, yellows, and burgundy. And don’t put your sheer fabrics or pantsuits up because these two looks are strutting into the new year and will probably hang around for a while. Jump in below to see what trends will inundate your social media timeline in 2025. Let us know which trends you are excited to rock and which ones you will pass on.
1. Sporty Chic
Get ready to channel your inner tomboy this year because sporty with a hint of chic is the thing. Most fashion girlies pair their sporty pieces with girlie staples, and it works! Others are just keeping it all the way sporty for a casual slay.
2. Chocolate is the New Neutral
Push the blacks and whites to the back of your closet and bring out the chocolates, yellows, cherry reds, and earth tones. I’ll always wear black, but I’m here for the earth tones, especially on melanin skin.
3. Bubble Skirts
The girls will be popping out at the brunch in fun bubble skirts that scream prim and posh. The bubble skirt is a fun twist on a regular skirt that spices up any look.
4. The Pantsuit
Pantsuits aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. They are a classic look that can go from the boardroom to happy hour and can be worn with heels or sneakers.
5. Shaggy Knits
In 2025, texture is the new knit. Coats, sweaters, and cardigans with a shaggy look are the latest hype. This year, it’s all about going over the top with fabrics on outerwear.
