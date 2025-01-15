Trend Report: Here Is What Some Of The Fashion Girls Will Be Wearing In 2025

2025 Fashion Trends

In addition to skinny jeans, 2025 will be all about relaxed elegance, which speaks to elevated pajama looks that can pass as swimsuit coverups or casual sets that give off a quiet yet luxurious slay. Also, 2025 will update the neutral color palette with mocha, yellows, and burgundy. And don’t put your sheer fabrics or

pantsuits

up because these two looks are strutting into the new year and will probably hang around for a while.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Jump in below to see what trends will inundate your social media timeline in 2025. Let us know which trends you are excited to rock and which ones you will pass on.