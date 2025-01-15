Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Here Are A Look at the 2025 fashion trends

Trend Report: Here Is What Some Of The Fashion Girls Will Be Wearing In 2025

Published on January 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trend Report: Here Is What Some Of The Fashion Girlies Will Be Wearing In 2025

Source: Courtesy of Asos / Courtesy of ASOS

The new year typically brings about new fads, and that’s especially true for the fashion world, which has already declared what will be hot in 2025. The experts have scoured the internet, dug deep into fashion reports, and attended a plethora of 2024 runways to announce that this year is all about quiet luxury, bubble skirts, the return of skinny jeans, and embellishments galore.
Trend Report: Here Is What Some Of The Fashion Girlies Will Be Wearing In 2025

Source: Courtesy of Good American

The year 2024 was all about wide-leg jeans, faux furs, pops of red and leopard prints, to name a few of the fashion trends. Some of our favorite stylish celebrities wowed us with elaborate faux furs, sensual leopard garbs, and denim-on-denim wide-leg outfits. Leopard prints are here to stay, and polka dots are also sashaying into the new year. While 2025 is not shunning the wide-leg pant era (this jean silhouette has staying power), it is welcoming an old 2010 jean staple back to the style party – hello, skinny jeans. Fashion houses like Coach and Off-White are pushing these sleek jeans back to the forefront of fashion. RELATED: Top Red Carpet Fashion Moments Of 2024 We Can’t Stop Talking About The Top Hair Moments Of 2024 New Year, Same Slay: These Celebrities Stylishly Rang in 2025  

2025 Fashion Trends

Trend Report: Here Is What Some Of The Fashion Girlies Will Be Wearing In 2025

Source: Courtesy of Asos

Related Stories

In addition to skinny jeans, 2025 will be all about relaxed elegance, which speaks to elevated pajama looks that can pass as swimsuit coverups or casual sets that give off a quiet yet luxurious slay. Also, 2025 will update the neutral color palette with mocha, yellows, and burgundy. And don’t put your sheer fabrics or pantsuits up because these two looks are strutting into the new year and will probably hang around for a while. Jump in below to see what trends will inundate your social media timeline in 2025. Let us know which trends you are excited to rock and which ones you will pass on.

1. Sporty Chic

Sporty Chic
Source: Courtesy of ASOS

Get ready to channel your inner tomboy this year because sporty with a hint of chic is the thing. Most fashion girlies pair their sporty pieces with girlie staples, and it works! Others are just keeping it all the way sporty for a casual slay. 

2. Chocolate is the New Neutral

Chocolate is the New Neutral
Source: Courtesy of Fashion Nova

Push the blacks and whites to the back of your closet and bring out the chocolates, yellows, cherry reds, and earth tones. I’ll always wear black, but I’m here for the earth tones, especially on melanin skin. 

3. Bubble Skirts

Bubble Skirts
Source: Courtesy of Urban Revivo

The girls will be popping out at the brunch in fun bubble skirts that scream prim and posh. The bubble skirt is a fun twist on a regular skirt that spices up any look. 

4. The Pantsuit

The Pantsuit
Source: Courtesy of Naked Wardrobe

Pantsuits aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. They are a classic look that can go from the boardroom to happy hour and can be worn with heels or sneakers. 

5. Shaggy Knits

Shaggy Knits
Source: Courtesy of Amazon

In 2025, texture is the new knit. Coats, sweaters, and cardigans with a shaggy look are the latest hype. This year, it’s all about going over the top with fabrics on outerwear.

Trend Report: Here Is What Some Of The Fashion Girls Will Be Wearing In 2025 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired
DuJour Media's Jason Binn, Starz's Chris Albrecht, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson And Omari Hardwick Host The Season Three Premiere Of "Power"

Fabolous Takes Aim At 50 Cent In New Freestyle?

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close