Listen Live
Close
Sports

10 Photos Of Travis Hunter’s Wife, Leanna Lenee

Published on November 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

10 Photos Of Heisman Winner Travis Hunters Fiance, Leanna Lenee

Source: Leanna Lenee/Instagram

10 Photos Of Travis Hunter’s Wife, Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars star and former Heisman Trophy winner, shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Leanna Lenee.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2025, have been together since 2022, building a relationship rooted in love, faith, and mutual support.

Leanna, born in England and raised in Georgia, first met Hunter as a teenager.

Their connection began when Hunter reached out to her on Instagram, and after months of friendship, their bond blossomed into romance.

By February 2024, Hunter proposed with a dazzling ring, and the couple announced their engagement.

Leanna has been a constant presence in Hunter’s life, supporting him through his college football journey and into the NFL.

RELATED | Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Known for her vibrant personality and custom game-day outfits, she has become a fan favorite, often seen cheering Hunter on from the sidelines.

Despite facing online criticism during Hunter’s Heisman win, Leanna remained resilient, with Hunter publicly defending her and their relationship.

In May 2025, the couple celebrated their love with a stunning wedding in Tennessee, where Leanna wore two custom dresses, and Hunter surprised her with a luxurious Mercedes-Benz as a wedding gift.

Just three months later, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, sharing their journey to parenthood in a heartfelt YouTube video.

Leanna, a graduate of Kennesaw State University, has been a pillar of strength for Hunter, helping him navigate the pressures of football stardom.

Together, they continue to inspire fans with their love story, proving that behind every great athlete is a partner who helps them shine.

Take a look below at 10 Photos Of Heisman Winner Travis Hunters Fiance, Leanna Lenee.

10 Photos Of Travis Hunter’s Wife, Leanna Lenee was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

P Diddy At HMV inLondon

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Epstein Trump Email Release Makes Congress, Public Spiral

Hip-Hop Wired
Steam Machine & Other Hardware

Valve Announces Next-Gen Steam Machine & Other New Hardware

Hip-Hop Wired
A sign with the Walmart logo is seen outside of a Walmart...

Walmart Removes T-Shirt Showing Nazi Salute From Website

Hip-Hop Wired
More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Police Lights
Local

15-Year-Old Charged After Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Houston Teen

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close