Training Camp Storylines to Monitor

Mike Chappell, from CBS4 and FOX59 joined Query & Company Monday afternoon to discuss some of the storylines below. The Indianapolis Colts will report to Grand Park in Westfield next Wednesday and then begin their journey for a division title for the first time since 2014 on Thursday. This offseason has been relatively silent for the Colts outside of Anthony Richardson being rested the final day and a half of mandatory minicamp. No contract disputes, no trade requests, arrests, or significant injuries during the offseason.

1. Safety and Cornerback Reps Source: Getty As things sit right now, the starting safeties for the Colts on September 8th against the Houston Texans would be Julian Blackmon and Nick Cross. The backup safeties are Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Rodney Thomas II. Cross is a former third-round pick that Chris Ballard traded up for because they thought he was a first-round talent but came out of college a year early. Through two seasons, he’s started four games. Blackmon signed a one-year contract this offseason, but he’s struggled to stay on the field because of injuries. Thomas II was benched last season in the final weeks of the season for Harrison Jr. and Cross. Where he is at on the depth chart is a major question mark. The outside cornerbacks are just unproven. Jaylon Jones had a really solid rookie campaign, JuJu Brents only appeared in nine games because of injuries, and Dallis Flowers is coming of a torn achilles. Kenny Moore II is the only cornerback that Colts fans should feel confident in heading into the season because he of his experience, leadership, and availability.

2. Anthony Richardson's Health Source: Getty There is no question that how Anthony Richardson’s shoulder feels the further and further into training camp the Indianapolis Colts get. Does he need a day or two during training camp off as a rest day in order to prevent soreness? The way that the Colts phrase a potential off day is important. If Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen, or Anthony Richardson reveal on report day that they have scheduled off days for him, then it’s nothing to scoff at. It would be something to be concerned about if the Colts get a couple weeks into training camp and he needs a rest day for his shoulder.

3. Starting Tight End Source: Getty 2022 was such a weird season for Jelani Woods. In week three, he was the reason that Indianapolis was able to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. Woods caught two touchdowns, including the game winning touchdown. He proceeded to have five catches on ten targets the next six games. On Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he erupts for 98 yards on eight receptions. The former Virginia Cavalier closed out his rookie season with 10 receptions for 135 yards the next five games. He missed the entire 2023 season because of hamstring injuries and appears to be the favorite for the starting tight end position. At this point it feels like we know what Kylen Granson is. He’s a reliable option, but he’s not the premiere TE1 that Shane Steichen’s offense needs. Andrew Ogletree is a question mark because of his off the field issues that have now been settled, but he also has had ups and downs in his career thus far. Finally, Will Mallory seems to be the most interesting piece because of he has displayed flashes that he can be good, but his rookie season started off slow because of a foot injury. He had two games with 4+ catches and 40+ yards, but there wasn’t much consistency. If one of these guys can separate himself as the best option in the group, then the Colts offense could take another step forward underneath Steichen.

4. Alec Pierce's Role Source: Getty Coming out of Cincinnati it wasn’t a secret that Pierce was primarily a vertical threat and needed to polish his route running in the short to immediate routes. A lot of that has to deal with muscle and being able to work through contact at the line of scrimmage. The biggest talking point since becoming a professional is that he hasn’t a quarterback that can get him the ball down the field. There is a lot of hope that Anthony Richardson is able to do that, but if he can’t, then there’s the looming Adonai Mitchell. The former Texas Longhorn isn’t considered a one trick pony. He’s a receiver that can operate at all three levels and be able to make plays in space when the football is in his hands. Most people seem to believe that Mitchell will eventually overtake Pierce as WR2, but he has to earn it first.

5. Backup Running Back Source: Getty Last season the Colts entered the season with Zack Moss, who is now in Cincinnati, and he proved to be a reliable option while Jonathan Taylor was working his way back from the ankle/contract saga. As things currently stand, the backup running backs are Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson, and Evan Hull. None of those guys have much success as a runner. It appears that the front office is putting all their chips in on Taylor returning to 2020 form. Sermon had an efficient senior season at Ohio State in 2021 but hasn’t been able to stick anywhere in the NFL. Hull is coming off a shortened rookie campaign because of a torn meniscus. Finally, Goodson had a really strong 2021 campaign at Iowa, eclipsing 1,100 yards rushing, but never made his NFL debut until last season. Could the Colts be in the market for a backup running back when the rosters have to be trimmed down to 53? Possibly, but only time will tell.