Trailer For Marvel Animation’s ‘What If…?’ Teases Season 3 Will End With A Thunderous Bang Thanks To This Mutant’s Arrival
Deadpool & Wolverine. In What If…? season 3, Storm, voiced by Alison Sealy-Smtih, will appear, but wielding Thor’s mighty hammer, Mjolnir, and she shall be addressed as Storm, “Goddess of Thunder.”We will be asking What If…? one last time with season 3, and it looks like it will be going out with a thunderous bang with the arrival of one of the most powerful mutants in the world. The third and final season of the animated anthology series that spans the MCU’s multiverse will feature eight episodes. The series will air daily on Disney + beginning December 22 and conclude with its series finale on Sunday, December 29. The trailer hints that season 3 will introduce more variants of your favorite MCU characters, more Watchers, a giant Avengers Megazord, Eternals, and MUTANTS—well, one mutant in particular. Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios have finally begun putting all of the toys it has acquired from 20th Century Fox to use over the years, sprinkling in mutants here and there before eventually dropping X-Men 97 and, most recently,
Marvel Studios Is Hoping For A Massive 2025The trailer for What If…? season 3 follows recent trailers for Captain America: New World Order and a special look at the Thunderbolts*. Bother was unveiled at the first-ever D23 experience in Brazil and hinted that Marvel Studios is banking on closing out 2024 with a bang and heading into 2025 with two strong films. Kevin Feige clearly still has a vision to bring it all together, regardless of how people felt about the last slate of Marvel Studios projects. We have no reason to doubt the man who gave us classic cinema like Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame. You can see more stills from season 3 of What If…? in the gallery below.
