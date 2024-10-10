Top Songs To Get Ready For Spooky Season
Halloween or spooky season, music plays a huge role in setting the mood. Some of the best songs for this time of year come from Black artists who have mastered the art of creating eerie, unsettling, and downright spooky vibes. Here’s a list of 20 Black songs that are perfect for your Halloween playlist. We all know the ultimate Halloween anthem is Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”. Its the gold standard. Its iconic music video, complete with zombies and a chilling narration by Vincent Price, continues to captivate generations over 40 years later. Another classic is Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters”, which has been a Halloween staple since its release in 1984. Rihanna’s “Disturbia” offers a dark, atmospheric beat perfect for the season, while Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me” captures the paranoia of being constantly observed, making it a fitting addition. OutKast’s “ATLiens” delves into extraterrestrial life, bringing a unique sci-fi element to the playlist. Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” and Kanye West’s “Monster” (featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, and Bon Iver) both deliver dark, energetic beats with haunting overtones. Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle” and SZA’s “Supermodel” offer a more subtle but still eerie vibe, with introspective lyrics and moody tones. Tyler, The Creator’s “Yonkers” and Azealia Banks’ “Yung Rapunxel” both bring a raw, gritty edge that fits Halloween’s more intense moments. Beyoncé’s “Haunted” and The Weeknd’s “In the Night” deliver haunting vocals and shadowy themes that linger long after the music fades. Other standout tracks include Childish Gambino’s “Zombies,” Travis Scott’s “Goosebumps,” and DMX’s “The Omen” featuring Marilyn Manson, each bringing a unique blend of horror and hip-hop. Whether you’re hosting a party or just getting into the spooky spirit, these songs are sure to set the perfect eerie atmosphere. Top Black Horror Movies To Watch This Spooky Season Check out the Full List of Songs Below!When it comes to
1. Michael Jackson – "Thriller"
2. Ray Parker Jr. – "Ghostbusters"
3. Rihanna – "Disturbia"
4. Rockwell – "Somebody's Watching Me"
5. OutKast – "ATLiens"
6. Missy Elliott – "Get Ur Freak On"
7. Kanye West – "Monster" (ft. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver)
8. Kendrick Lamar – "Backseat Freestyle"
9. SZA – "Supermodel" (eerie vibes with haunting vocals)
10. Azealia Banks – "Yung Rapunxel"
11. Tyler, The Creator – "Yonkers"
12. Beyoncé – "Haunted"
13. The Weeknd – "In the Night"
14. Childish Gambino – "Zombies"
15. Travis Scott – "Goosebumps"
16. Nicki Minaj – "Roman's Revenge"
17. Luther Vandross – "Creepin'"
18. Tinashe – "Bet"
19. Post Malone – "Wow." (spooky vibes, perfect for a Halloween party)
20. DMX – "The Omen" (ft. Marilyn Manson)
